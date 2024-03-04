'Pathetic Pakistan Cricket Board': Lahore Qalandars owner criticizes PCB for humiliating Haris Rauf

Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana has fallen out with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the termination of Haris Rauf's central contract. Rauf was punished for refusing to play the three-match Test series against Australia.

The PCB also banned Rauf from playing in overseas T20 competitions until June 30, 2024. Rana said the national board should not have come out with the results of the investigation as Rauf was preparing for the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“The timing was questionable. Pakistan had not drawn a series and the players were preparing for PSL. The board decided to punish him two days before the T20 tournament. The timing was really bad. It was a big blow for him. His only aim is to play for Pakistan,” Rana told ESPNcricinfo.

Rana said Haris Rauf was publicly humiliated and PCB is pathetic and poor. “Haris Rauf is our most important bowler after Shaheen Afridi. PCB publicly humiliated him by announcing the outcome of the investigation. I have not seen this happen anywhere in the world,” he added.

“Haris Rauf should have been called or he should have received the message or an email, but none of that happened. It was sad,” he concluded.

Rauf was ruled out of the tournament due to a dislocated shoulder. During the match against Karachi Kings, the pacer landed on his shoulder.

