



Next game: Drexel University 7-3-2024 | 6 p.m March 07 (Thu) / 6pm Drexel University History STONY BROOK, NY Two of the Coastal Athletic Association's (CAA) newer teams, the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Stony Brook Seawolves, battled it out for the top spot in women's basketball on Sunday afternoon at the Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It's an impressive achievement for both programs participating in a conference known for its excellence. Unfortunately, the Seawolves won the battle of the rookies fighting for conference supremacy over the Aggies, 76-62. The loss dropped A&T to 18-9 overall and 12-4 in league play. The loss also dropped the Aggies into a tie for second place with Monmouth. Monmouth's head-to-head win over A&T at Corbett would give the Hawks the second seed at the upcoming CAA Women's Basketball Championship Tournament if the tournament started today. Fortunately, the regular competition ends on Saturday instead of today. But with the win, SBU clinched at least a share of the CAA regular-season title and put itself in a stronger position to take the No. 1 seed at the tournament, March 13-17, in the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington. DC An A&T win would have put the Aggies in control of their destiny with two regular season games remaining. But Sherese Pittman and the Seawolves had other plans. Pittman led the Seawolves with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 9-for-14 shooting from the field. Pittman's performance, coupled with A&T's leading scorer and floor leader Jordyn Dorsey hampered by foul trouble all afternoon, culminating in a bad combination for A&T. Despite these factors, freshmen Paris Locke managed to get into the paint and cut SBU's lead to 27-25 with 4 minutes left to play in the first half. The Seawolves scored the next five points to Keona Curtis driven in to cut the lead to five. But Pittman scored on a short jumper in the paint, and Shamarla King hit a 3-pointer to push SBU's lead to 37-27 before the Aggies closed the half with a Locke jumper. SBU took an early 11-point lead in the third quarter before the Aggies went on a 6-0 run capped by a Talia Davis 3-pointer to cut the Seawolves led by five, 42-37. The Aggies stayed close with one over the next four minutes Chaniya Clark jump shot to stay within five at 50-45 with two minutes to play in the third quarter. But the Seawolves built their lead back to double digits by the end of the quarter, outscoring A&T 8-2 as they entered the fourth quarter with a 58-47 lead. The Seawolves maintained a double-digit lead until another Davis three brought the Aggies within seven at 65-58 with five minutes to play. But Pittman hit two free throws, King made a layup and Pittman scored again in the paint, quickly pushing the lead to 13 with just three minutes to play. The Aggies never recovered as the Seawolves claimed their first CAA title. Foul troubles hurt the Aggies all game, including the standout guard Maleia Bracone . Bracone fouled out with just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in just 25 minutes of action. Senior D'Mya Tucker played 40 minutes, scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds on 8-for-12 shooting. Clark added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Davis came off the bench to score 11. The Aggies' final two regular season games are at home. They welcome Drexel to the Corbett Sports Center for the first time before hosting Hofstra in Aggieland for the first time. A&T is still in strong contention for the conference double bye, putting them in a position of needing just three wins to win the tournament title.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2024/3/3/womens-basketball-a-t-loses-battle-for-no-1-at-stony-brook.aspx

