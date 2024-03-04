One injured in shooting at Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, police say





Canton police are currently investigating a shooting at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, authorities said. On Sunday, police responded to the 2100 Block of Hall of Fame Way for a shooting, police said. Police say one person is currently in critical condition. “We were told it was an alleged domestic dispute. That's all we know about that and that there was an altercation,” said Anne Graffice, the executive vice president of public affairs and global marketing for the Pro Football Hall of Fame . No one has been taken into custody. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Village posted a message about it website people advise that the village is closed on Monday. Due to a very unfortunate isolated incident that occurred in a common area on the Hall of Fame Village campus, the Village will be closed for the remainder of this evening. As a precaution, we will also remain closed tomorrow, Monday March 4. The safety and security of our guests, our team and our entire campus is our number one priority. Our closing of the village is a reflection of that commitment. We have welcomed millions of guests over the years since opening and are proud to have created a safe environment for them. Please check our website for any updates to campus opening hours for Tuesday, March 5. We look forward to welcoming all our guests again at that time. The Hall of Fame has increased security and is working with the Canton Police Department. They said businesses will open at their discretion on Monday, and things will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday. “Certainly, for us, it's always about safety and security, and so, out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to make sure that everyone was fully communicated and that they were fully aware that we were dealing with the situation,” said Graffice. said. We follow through Would you like us to continue following a story? Let us know.

