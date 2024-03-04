Men's hockey secures a first-round bye in the ECAC playoffs with wins against Brown and Yale

After a weekend in which Dartmouth successfully secured home ice in the opening round of the ECAC playoffs, men's ice hockey hosted Brown University on Friday and Yale University on Saturday for Senior Night to conclude regular season play. The Big Green finished victorious in both matches, defeating Brown 5-3 and Yale 4-1 to reach the final round of the first round in the ECAC playoffs.

The Big Green faced the Bears on Friday night at Thompson Arena, coming in hot after their first road weekend sweep last weekend.

Brown beat us the last time we played them, head coach Reid Cashman said. We know how competitive this league is… So we were a pretty focused group going in tonight.

The Big Green scored first when John Fusco 25 made a shot from the blue line that zoomed past Brown's defense in the first period.

The Bears trailed 1-0 early in the second period and had a chance to tie the score when they made a power play, but they were unsuccessful.

We didn't take a lot of penalties, which is the best thing you can do for your penalty killer, Cashman said. Defensively we did quite well.

Later in the period, Dartmouth made a power play. Unlike Brown, they came out successful as Cooper Flinton 26 scored with assists from Luke Haymes 26 and Fusco.

My teammates set me up for success every night, Flinton said. It was a lot of fun playing with them, and I'm just happy to be able to contribute.

Braiden Dorfman 25 provided assurance when he scored to make it 3-0 Dartmouth at the end of the second period.

To avoid a shutout, Brown scored at 5:16 to start the third period and scored again 22 seconds later to make it a one-goal game.

Flinton hit back when he fired home to make it 4-2. Dartmouth, his second goal of the evening. He dedicated his success to his teammates.

“We were very close as a team,” Flinton said. That corresponds to the ice.

However, Brown held on and scored again to make it one goal again.

“I think we probably caught our breath there in the third, and Brown took advantage of that,” Cashman said. But credit to our boys for finishing that game.

To finally crush the Bears' hopes of a win, Haymes scored an empty-net goal with 1:30 remaining, giving the Big Green a much-needed 5-3 victory.

[Haymes] has had a great year, Cashman said. We expect him to continue to take the lead.

With Clarkson University beating Quinnipiac University in overtime on Friday, Dartmouth needs a three-point win over Yale to secure a first-round bye.

On Saturday, the Big Green hosted Yale for Senior Night while Dartmouth honored its three senior players: Joey Musa 24, Ryan Sorkin 24 and Josh Waters 24.

You invest a lot when you're a senior, Cashman said. [For] our three seniors, their first year was COVID, [and] they were recruited by other personnel. So I'm really proud of the three guys who stuck with it and were a really big part of the growth of this program.

Despite multiple chances from both teams, the game remained scoreless until the Bulldogs converted at 12:57 in the first period.

The Big Green answered just two minutes later when CJ Foley 27 scored a power play goal on a series of passes from Fusco and Cam MacDonald 26.

Dartmouth took the lead at 12:28 of the second period when Eric Charpentier 27 converted a blocked shot by Sean Chisolm 25.

There were two more Big Green goals in the third period, the first of which was scored by Flinton. Flinton collected a blocked shot from Haymes to extend Dartmouth's lead to 3-1. The goal was Flinton's 15th of the season.

Chisolm made the final score, 4-1, with another empty-net goal from Big Green with less than 30 seconds left in the third period.

It was great to start with [Sorkin] and Musa, and to perform the last service with them also [it] means a lot because we've been through a lot, Waters said. But it was just great to get the win, that's the most important thing.

The Big Green went 1-of-5 on the power play and 3-of-3 on the penalty kill. They blocked 13 shots, led by Foley's three.

We fought for 60 minutes, Cashman said. I thought our special teams did a good job. The power play produced a big goal, and the penalty kick got some kills when it was needed.

Dartmouth earned all six possible points for the weekend, finishing the regular season 11-9-9, 9-6-7. The Big Green now sit in fourth place in the ECAC men's ice hockey standings and have earned a first-round bye in the playoffs for the first time since the 2010–11 season.

We talked before the game about tonight really being a playoff game, Cashman said. We knew that when we won [then] we were going to advance to the second round, and I'm so proud of our boys for doing that, and we know that very well now as hosts.

Waters echoed Cashman's statement and expressed his excitement for playoff hockey.

“We just got a really good group of guys in there,” Waters said. [Im] so proud of the way they played the last seven games, but especially tonight. We have guys who are stepping up at the right time, and I think we can definitely carry that momentum into the playoffs.

The Big Green will be back on the ice in two weeks to host a best-of-three quarterfinal ECAC playoff series. Further game information is not yet known.