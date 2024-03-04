A&T Softball loses on a walk-off at Gardner-Webb

BOILING FEATHERS, NC Two late opponent surges cost North Carolina A&T two games during the final day of the Spring in the Springs tournament hosted by Gardner-Webb University on Sunday at Brinkley Stadium.

The Aggies lost to the Binghamton Bearcats for the second time in two days. On Sunday, the Bearcats scored six combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from A&T for a 9-3 victory. Later in the day, the Gardner-Webb University Runnin' Bulldogs used a walk-off single in the seventh to defeat A&T 4-3. The Aggies went 0-4 in the tournament and fell to 6-12 overall as they competed in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) this week, beginning Friday in Elon.

A&T can take some confidence from conference play after playing solid softball this weekend. On Sunday, the Aggies took a 1-0 lead over GWU in the first visitors game Brenay Howard sparked the attack with a one-out single to left field. She advanced to third base on a freshman single Jamari Mos before scoring on a passed ball.

GWU responded in its second inning by scoring three runs off A&T starter Joey Barkhimer (L, 2-2) before the Aggies slowly climbed back into the game. The Aggies staged a two-out rally in their third as a senior Alyxx Estrada reached second place after an error. After striking out GWU starter Kalyn Kyle for the second out of the inning, Moss singled to center to drive in Estrada and put the Aggies up by one at 3-2.

While the third inning proved prosperous for the Aggies, it may also have proven costly. After Moss' RBI single, the inning continued with Barkhimer walking and freshman Shandy Brown a single to right to load the bases. But Kyle struck out in the second class Makayla Layton to end the threat. A&T stranded a runner at third in the fifth and stranded two in the sixth before rebounding off GWU reliever Alli Stidham (W, 2-0) in the seventh.

Stidham opened the frame by walking Estrada and hitting Howard with a pitch. Estrada and Howard got into scoring position with a double steal before Estrada committed an error at third base, tying the game at 3-3. Moss advanced Howard to third on a grounder, but Barkhimer grounded out and Brown flew out to tie the game.

Ella Christopher started the GWU rally in the seventh with a triple before Kayleigh Nicholson closed the game with an RBI single. Moss led the Aggies against the Bulldogs, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Estrada scored twice.

Against the Bearcats, Howaard went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Amaya Kearse (L, 1-3) started in the circle for A&T and pitched five innings, giving up seven hits and five runs while walking two and striking out one. Kearse gave up three runs to the Bearcats in the first inning before A&T rallied in the bottom of the third.

Bearcats starter Delaney Glover (W, 2-0) led off the third with a freshman walk Fate Sims . Sims advanced to second base on a stolen base and took third base on a sacrifice bunt by Estrada. Howard's RBI double to right center scored Sims and cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1. Howard advanced to third on Moss' fly to center, which set up Barkhimer's RBI single to right field and brought the Aggies within one, 3-2.

Sophomore catcher Camryn Caldwell put the Aggies on first and second base with a single before Layton loaded the bases with a walk. Glover also ran as a freshman Trinity Glover to force Barkhimer home and tie the match at 3-3. Brown unfortunately flew to the right to end the rally.

The game remained tied until the fifth inning. But RBI doubles from Elisa Allen and Maddy Dodig gave the Bearcats a 5-3 lead. They added four more runs in the sixth, with the biggest blow coming from Bella Farina, who contributed with a two-run double in the inning.

The Aggies put on a runner in the seventh when Howard singled. But a grounder ended the game. A&T opens the series against Elon Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. at Hunt Softball Park.