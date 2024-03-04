Notre Dame Football Pre-Spring Roster Audit, offense

Phew, it's been a while. But I'm back to give my opinion again. Not that anyone ever asked for it. But sometimes we all just need to vent, right?

College football's winter transfer portal has been closed for some time. Still, it's worth taking a look at where Notre Dame's roster stands at each position as spring training begins this week and the second portal window draws closer. So let's do that, starting with the offense.

Quarterback

Goes out Wake up forest transfer Sam Hartman. Comes in Duke Transfer Riley Leonard. Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey remain on the roster (at least for now). Oh, and CJ Carr joins the fray too.

It's a healthy room, even if it's not spectacular on paper right now. Leonard's athleticism undoubtedly offers the upside to be the biggest difference-maker, and the NIL investment in him should undermine any discussion of Angeli as a starter (barring injury).

But it was clear that Angelis grew at the position from his first to second seasons. If he defies the modern trend of players jumping, Notre Dame might have the best 1-2 quarterback duo since Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book in 2017. That's not the highest bar in the world to clear, but it's a good place to be. All you can do now is wait for Angeli to (not) make a move.

Running back

The position group loses Audric Estime and gets better? No, I won't go that far until I see Jeremiyah Love breaking arm tackles better than Chris Tyree. I won't be using this time to take a stab at GiBran Payne either, so go elsewhere if that's what you're looking for. Although I also don't necessarily want to pick holes in the criticism some people have of its use.

But Jadarian Price has essentially spent his entire second season getting back into the swing of things after an Achilles injury in year one, so let's see what he can do at full strength. Add in freshmen Aneyas Williams and Kedron Young, plus Penn State transfer Devyn Ford, and that's as deep a backroom as you'll find in college football, at least until someone inevitably moves on after spring training. But as long as Deland McCullough coaches the position, there's reason to believe it will be an undeniable strength for the Irish.

Wide receiver

To say there is give and take from this position in the transfer portal would be an understatement. Chris Tyree is on his way Virginia; Rico Flores, Jr UCLA; Braylon James on TCU; and so does Tobias Merriweather Cal-Berkeley. Conversely, Beaux Collins, Jayden Harrison and Kris Mitchell join via the Irish ClemsonMarshall and FIU, respectively.

Three members of Notre Dame's 2023 wide receiver class remain on the roster, but one of them was a preferred walk-on/scholarship lacrosse player (Jordan Faison) until Oct. 7 and another missed the entire regular season of 2023 with a shoulder injury (KK Smit). The latest is Jaden Greathouse, who will be in the running for the No. 1 receiver job next season after posting the most touchdowns in a single season by an Irish freshman since Kevin Stepherson; the main issue is keeping his hamstring healthy.

The position group is rounded out by a pair of returning juniors (Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie) who have yet to fulfill their potential to varying degrees, partly due to injuries, and three freshmen (Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert and Logan Saldate) who are almost certainly not as heavily relied on will be relied on like last season's freshmen.

It's a mixed bag of a room, but for now the staff has done everything they can to clean up the mess of years past. But if another player jumps ship, it's probably worth getting another mercenary from the portal, because beggars can't be choosers.

Tight end

It is definitely not a classic Irish sleek room. The returning scholarship players are Mitchell Evans, Eli Raridon, Kevin Bauman, Cooper Flanagan and Davis Sherwood (technically a fullback, but included here). Borderline four-star Jack Larsen is the only high school senior in the class of 2024.

Evans, Raridon and Bauman have five ACL tears between the three of them. Notably, Evans' injury occurred in late October, meaning he is unlikely to return to the rotation until midseason this fall. Bauman has honestly never been reliable due to injuries. And Raridon showed some promise late in the 2023 season, but is only slightly more experienced than Flanagan. In short, this was an inopportune offseason for Holden Staes to move to Tennesseeno matter how inconsistent he was in 2024.

Tight end is such an underrated position and Notre Dame's recruiting has been consistent enough that any addition to a transfer portal should be a sure-fire No. 1 option, at least until Evans returns. So it is a reasonable group for the time being, but it must remain under scrutiny.

Offensive line

My concerns about this position are increasing by the day. I don't expect levels of unacceptable O-line play in 2021, but the potential is there.

Of the four Irish offensive linemen entering the transfer portal, Zeke Correll is the only one making any real waves, with all due respect to Quinn Murphy and Michael Carmody. (Joey Tanona is clearly a different case, as he was temporarily medically retired as an early enrollee after a car accident; he is on his way to Purdue). But even Correll's departure is more of a changing of the guard than an outright loss, as the implication is that the coaching staff was ready to move on to Ashton Craig.

The bigger losses are the tackles of Joe Alt and Blake Fisher at the NFL Draft. Add to that Rocco Spindler's lower leg injury late last season and the Irish are officially retooling their starting group for the 2024 opener.

Craig, Pat Coogan and Billy Schrauth will almost certainly hold down the interior, leaving Tosh Baker, Aamil Wagner and Charles Jagusah (who started the Sun Bowl as a true freshman) to pick the tackle spots. The only potentially exciting development would be if Wagner and Baker are so good that Jagusah slides in to usurp one of the starting guards, but that feels unlikely.

The point is that there is enough talent that position coach Joe Rudolph can form a unit that can compete for the Joe Moore Award. But many inexperienced pieces will have to gel quickly, and that's not the best choice on offensive lines.

Special teams

I'll include the special teams on offense on this play because both units tend to score more points than the defense.

The aforementioned addition of Jayden Harrison from Marshall gives the Irish a kick return man with experience and proven production (three career kickoff return scores, including two last season). Inserting South Carolina Graduate transfer Mitch Jeter, who is 23-25 ​​in career field goal percentage, and you can feel like the Notre Dames coaching staff has gotten one of the best place-kickers available this season.

So the remaining question is the other returner. Chris Tyree handled those duties this season, returning a touchdown against Pittsburgh, then cushioning a red zone punt against Clemson the following week. It's almost certainly Jordan Faison's job after seeing action as the No. 2 punt returner last year, and that's an exciting proposition. At least until he inevitably muffles one, because that's the cost of guys trying to make a lot of plays.