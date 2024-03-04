



LA JOLLA, California. The 135th annual Pacific Coast Doubles Championship event concluded Sunday at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, where four UCLA men's tennis pairs competed. Spencer Johnson And Emon van Loben Sels teamed up to record the best Bruin show and advanced to the semi-finals. The 135th annual Pacific Coast Doubles Championship event concluded Sunday at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, where four UCLA men's tennis pairs competed.Andteamed up to record the best Bruin show and advanced to the semi-finals. Also representing UCLA were the tandems of Gianluca Ballotta / Jeffrey Fradkin , Jorge Plans González / Giacomo Revelli And Aadarsh ​​Tripathi / Azuma Visaya . Each recorded at least two wins in a field that also included players and coaches from Boston College, Cal Lutheran, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Pepperdine, Pomona-Pitzer, San Diego State, Stanford, California, UC San Diego, Pacific, Redlands, San Diego, USC and Villanova, as well as other unaffiliated competitors. Johnson and van Loben Sels were seeded eighth and earned wins against three Pac-12 foes, including a pairing of Cal coaches Kris Kwinta and Francis Sargeant in the third round. To reach the semifinals, Johnson and van Loben Sels defeated second-seeded Golden Bears Alex Chang and Qian Sun 7-6(5), 6-3. The unseeded team of Tripathi and Visaya defeated No. 17 seeds Filip Kolasinski/Hudson Rivera of Stanford 7-5, 7-5 and No. 3 seeds Volodymyr Iakubenko/Oscar Weightman of USC 2-6, 7-6( 1), 1-0(5) in consecutive matches to reach the fourth round. Ninth-seeded Plans Gonzalez and Revelli also advanced to the fourth round, while 17th-seeded Ballotta and Fradkin made it to the third round. The Bruins return to dual-match play on Thursday when they welcome UC Irvine to the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The first service is scheduled for 1:00 PM PT. 135th Annual Pacific Coast Doubles Championship Results R128 [17] Gianluca Ballotta / Jeffrey Fradkin Certainly. Lukas Choi/Josh Vestal (VILL) 6-3, 6-2

R128 Aadarsh ​​Tripathi / Azuma Visaya Certainly. Nico Calixto/Gustavo Marcanth (RED) 6-2, 6-1

R64 [17] Gianluca Ballotta / Jeffrey Fradkin Certainly. Jett Cole/Eric Silberman (UCSB) 6-1, 6-2

R64 [9] Jorge Plans González / Giacomo Revelli Certainly. Mei Gao/Bennett Turner (BC) 6-4, 6-4

R64 Aadarsh ​​Tripathi / Azuma Visaya Certainly. [17] Filip Kolasinksi/Hudson Rivera (STAN) 7-5, 7-5

R64 [8] Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels Certainly. Ran Amar/Christof Schaertlin Coffey (PAC) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0(4)

R32 Lucas Da Silveira/Timothy Sah def. [17] Gianluca Ballotta / Jeffrey Fradkin 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 1-0(6)

R32 [9] Jorge Plans González / Giacomo Revelli Certainly. [17] Alexander Mandma / Robin Parts (SDSU) 6-2, 6-4

R32 Aadarsh ​​Tripathi / Azuma Visaya Certainly. [3] Volodymyr Iakubenko/Oscar Weightman (USC) 2-6, 7-6(1) 1-0(5)

R32 [8] Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels Certainly. [17] Francis Sargeant/Kris Quinta (CAL) 6-4, 6-4

R16 [5] Peter Alam/Justas Trainauskas (PAC) def. [9] Jorge Plans González / Giacomo Revelli 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

R16 [9] Linus Carlsson Halldin/George Davis (PEPP) def. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi / Azuma Visaya 6-2, 6-4

R16 [8] Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels Certainly. [9] Max Basing/Nico Godsick (STAN) 6-4, 6-0

QF [8] Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels Certainly. [2] Alex Chang/Qian Sun (CAL) 7-6(5), 6-3

SF [9] Linus Carlsson Halldin/George Davis (PEPP) def. [8] Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels 6-2, 6-3

