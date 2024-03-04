Boston College Men's Hockey beats New Hampshire 1-0





Captain Eamon Powell scored a beautiful goal on senior night and the Boston College Eagles defeated UNH 1-0 to complete a weekend sweep. Jacob Fowler was perfect in net and the Eagles did just enough to win for the second time this weekend, capturing the Hockey East regular season title. It wasn't a particularly pretty game to watch, but that makes it eight straight wins for the Eagles and 12 straight games in Hockey East, with only one weekend of games left on the schedule. The teams played a scoreless first period, with both teams generating a handful of decent scoring chances that the opposing goalkeeper had to deal with. Jacob Fowler was probably the best player for the Eagles in the first twenty minutes. He scored a big save on a breakaway immediately after a BC power play ended, before making a pair of tough stops on a New Hampshire penalty soon after. Will Smith probably had the two best chances for BC, including one after a great indirect pass from Eamon Powell that bounced off the boards behind the UNH net, but he was pushed aside on both to keep it a scoreless game with a header in the goal. second. The second period brought more of the same, with BC struggling to put any kind of sustained offensive pressure on UNH while mostly maintaining their own goal. The Eagles spent a lot of time in their defensive zone, but they blocked a lot of shots and avoided giving up a ton of scoring opportunities, while Fowler was able to clean up everything the Wildcats got on net. Still, it wasn't BC's most inspiring opening forty minutes, and the Eagles were fortunate that it was still a 0-0 score heading into the third period. Eamon Powell finally broke the deadlock with a beautiful goal just under seven and a half minutes into the third period, giving BC a 1-0 lead. The senior captain hit Ryan Leonard with a pass at the offensive blue line before taking a pass back to set up a 2-on-1 rush. Powell did the rest himself, making a nice move to get the puck on his backhand before bringing it up and beating the goalie for the only goal of the night. From there, the Eagles put on a clinic to protect a lead for the remaining 12 minutes, keeping UNH to the outside and not giving them a good view of the net. The Wildcats pulled their goalie with just over two minutes to play, but even that didn't produce any big scoring opportunities, and a pair of clean sheets from BC was enough to clinch the 1-0 win. With the win, the Eagles captured the Hockey East regular season title and the #1 seed heading into Hockey East Tournament play. It certainly hasn't been pretty in recent games, but there's a lot to be said for a team that can consistently get these kinds of positive results even when they don't have their A-game. BC closes out the regular season with one more game on Saturday when they travel to play Merrimack before the postseason kicks off with the Hockey East Tournament and beyond.

