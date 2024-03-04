Sports
With Paris in mind, Manika Batra searches for physical and mental peak
Manika Batra brings up the match against Chen Szu-Yu. From last month's World Team Table Tennis Championships, where a pair of Indians defeated the two best players in the world and where both Indian table tennis teams secured a quota for the Paris Olympics (made official on Monday), it wasn't really a result that stood out .
Also personally, Manika has tasted bigger victories, beating players ranked higher than world number 41 from Chinese Taipei. Yet there was something about that particular match that still makes her happy.
If you see that match against Chen, it was extremely close. But I fought for every point, whether I was ahead or behind, up or down a game. You need that mentality for every point,” she said.
India's No. 1 rower won that match 3-2 and trailed two games to one after pocketing the first. In the deciding match, Manika was behind for a large part, but kept coming back before finally taking the lead. It wasn't Manika at her fluid and terrifying best, which can be quite a handful for any player. It was Manika who still found a way to stay positive and calm and cross the line.
As she prepares for the Paris Games, where she prepares for the hectic workload of appearing for the team, singles and mixed doubles, she hopes to put that version of herself out there more often.
On her day and with her game, 36th seed Manika can fly; Among the players she has knocked out in recent years are Hina Hayata (World No. 5), Chen Xingtong (No. 6), Cheng I-Ching (No. 9) and Joo Cheonhui (No. 16), to name a few to name a few big scalps. But on the days when she can't quite get away with it the same way, finding the supplies to scrape through and get the job done is something she says she's getting better at. Kirill Barabanov, her Belarusian sparring partner, played a role in this.
Sometimes it happens during the match itself that you realize (that it might not be your day). But my sparring partner Kirill always tells me that if you are 8-0 down, you have to believe that you can make it 8-8 and even 10-8. You have to drill that into your head. And that mentality and confidence has helped me in recent years that I can turn the game around at any time and win against any player,” Manika said.
But more than her skills training, Manika said she would be putting more emphasis on her physical training in the coming months leading up to the Olympics. With the women's team crossing the finish line and India's top-ranked rower expected to take one of the two spots in the singles, while also being the mix for the mixed doubles with G Sathiyan (they are ranked at number 11), there will a ticket on Manika's plate in Paris.
“I'm going to focus more on my physical training because when I play team, singles and mixed doubles, I have to be physically ready, build that kind of endurance and recover well and quickly,” she said. That physical and mental are equally important Practicing for things is one thing, but to bring that into a competition you need confidence and calmness in your mind. I will keep the skills training the same as what has worked for me.
That's not to say Manika isn't looking to improve and develop her game. When she burst onto the scene, her famous pimpled rubber was the talk of the town and a weapon that baffled opponents. As players began to understand it better over the years, it has pushed Manika to improve other aspects of her game; She has been working on her attacking forehand game lately.
Nowadays people try to understand it (rubber with pimples) and can play against this rubber. So I focus on how I can improve that aspect myself, and what changes I can make to my game so that the player continues to find it difficult to adapt, she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/others/with-paris-in-mind-manika-batra-seeks-physical-and-mental-peak-101709562891607.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- With Paris in mind, Manika Batra searches for physical and mental peak
- Alexander McQueen fall/winter 2024 at Paris Fashion Week
- Erdogan, Abbas to discuss aid delivery to Gaza
- Before Biden's SOTU, more than 6 in 10 American adults doubt his mental abilities
- A more enchanting tale to shape the future of Bollywood
- FinTech Wales opens trading on the London Stock Exchange to mark St David's Day
- 3 CX trends coming to the industry in 2024
- Learn about risk factors, symptoms, and tests
- PTI demands trial of former PM Imran Khan's military secretary in encryption case
- 'Bharat is my family': PM Modi hits back at oppn in Telangana | News from India
- Walton-on-Thames: Rush hour delays as one of Britain's busiest rail lines closes after a South Western Railway train hits an object on the tracks | uk news
- Kate Winslet does terrible karaoke