With Paris in mind, Manika Batra searches for physical and mental peak

Manika Batra brings up the match against Chen Szu-Yu. From last month's World Team Table Tennis Championships, where a pair of Indians defeated the two best players in the world and where both Indian table tennis teams secured a quota for the Paris Olympics (made official on Monday), it wasn't really a result that stood out . Manika Batra in action. (Reuters)

Also personally, Manika has tasted bigger victories, beating players ranked higher than world number 41 from Chinese Taipei. Yet there was something about that particular match that still makes her happy.

If you see that match against Chen, it was extremely close. But I fought for every point, whether I was ahead or behind, up or down a game. You need that mentality for every point,” she said.

India's No. 1 rower won that match 3-2 and trailed two games to one after pocketing the first. In the deciding match, Manika was behind for a large part, but kept coming back before finally taking the lead. It wasn't Manika at her fluid and terrifying best, which can be quite a handful for any player. It was Manika who still found a way to stay positive and calm and cross the line.

As she prepares for the Paris Games, where she prepares for the hectic workload of appearing for the team, singles and mixed doubles, she hopes to put that version of herself out there more often.

On her day and with her game, 36th seed Manika can fly; Among the players she has knocked out in recent years are Hina Hayata (World No. 5), Chen Xingtong (No. 6), Cheng I-Ching (No. 9) and Joo Cheonhui (No. 16), to name a few to name a few big scalps. But on the days when she can't quite get away with it the same way, finding the supplies to scrape through and get the job done is something she says she's getting better at. Kirill Barabanov, her Belarusian sparring partner, played a role in this.

Sometimes it happens during the match itself that you realize (that it might not be your day). But my sparring partner Kirill always tells me that if you are 8-0 down, you have to believe that you can make it 8-8 and even 10-8. You have to drill that into your head. And that mentality and confidence has helped me in recent years that I can turn the game around at any time and win against any player,” Manika said.

But more than her skills training, Manika said she would be putting more emphasis on her physical training in the coming months leading up to the Olympics. With the women's team crossing the finish line and India's top-ranked rower expected to take one of the two spots in the singles, while also being the mix for the mixed doubles with G Sathiyan (they are ranked at number 11), there will a ticket on Manika's plate in Paris.

“I'm going to focus more on my physical training because when I play team, singles and mixed doubles, I have to be physically ready, build that kind of endurance and recover well and quickly,” she said. That physical and mental are equally important Practicing for things is one thing, but to bring that into a competition you need confidence and calmness in your mind. I will keep the skills training the same as what has worked for me.

That's not to say Manika isn't looking to improve and develop her game. When she burst onto the scene, her famous pimpled rubber was the talk of the town and a weapon that baffled opponents. As players began to understand it better over the years, it has pushed Manika to improve other aspects of her game; She has been working on her attacking forehand game lately.

Nowadays people try to understand it (rubber with pimples) and can play against this rubber. So I focus on how I can improve that aspect myself, and what changes I can make to my game so that the player continues to find it difficult to adapt, she said.