No. 11 men's basketball will take on the Winona State Warriors in the NSIC semifinals





The No. 11 ranked University of Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team continues the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) tournament tomorrow afternoon, tipping off against the Winona State University Warriors in the tournament semifinals. MATCHUP INFORMATION Monday March 4 1:30 PM vs. Winona State University Watch live: https://www.midcosportsplus.com/ Live stats: https://northernsun.org/sidearmstats/mbball/summary THE SEASON SO FAR The Bulldogs ended their regular season with a double-digit win over the St. Cloud State Huskies. UMD finished with a 23-5 overall record and an 18-4 conference record, securing a second-place finish in the standings and advancing straight to the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon. RANKINGS, RANKINGS, RANKINGS The Bulldogs landed at No. 11 in the most recent NABC national rankings. MSU Mankato and Moorhead moved ahead of UMD at No. 3 and No. 9, respectively, while Minot State fell out of the top 25. UMD continues to have the highest average free throw attempts per game (22.8) and the lowest average turnovers per game. (8.5) in the conference, while also remaining in the top three in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.38), blocks per game (3.7), effective field goal percentage (54.3%), field goal percentage (48, 7%), score margin (+11.4). ), offense rating (80.8) and turnover margin (2.4). SCOUTING REPORT – WINONA STATE The Winona State Warriors come into this matchup with a 21-9 overall record and a 14-8 conference record after upsetting the MSU Moorhead Dragons in their quarterfinal matchup. The Bulldogs are 7-8 against the Warriors since 2014, with their most recent meeting ending in an 11-point road victory for UMD. WIECK'S 100 WIN Head coach Justin Wieck reached 100 wins under the UMD men's basketball banner against Northern Michigan earlier this season. Now in his sixth season with the Bulldogs, the head coach has reached 120 wins and continues to climb this season. BLAIR BREAKS SCORING RECORD Fifth-year senior Drew Blair became UMD men's basketball's all-time leading scorer earlier this season, breaking the previous record of 2,045 career points previously held by Brandon Myer. Blair now has 2,673 career points as he also leads the Bulldogs in points with 655 this season. KATONA – DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Senior Charlie Katona became the first Bulldog since Jake Nettleton in the 2001–02 season to win the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year award. Katona ranked seventh in the NSIC for steals this year and posted a career-high 16 rebounds in a game against MSU Mankato, while simultaneously helping lead the third-best defense in the NSIC, which held opponents to a averaged 70.0 points per game. ALL THE CONFERENCE SUPERSTARS Senior Charlie Katona and fifth-year senior Drew Blair both earned NSIC all-conference first-team nominations this year. This nomination makes Blair the first Bulldog to ever earn four all-conference team nominations throughout his career. This all-conference nomination is Katona's second overall nomination, but first is the conference's first team nomination. WIECK'S MILLENNIALS All five Bulldog core starters ( Austin Andrews , Drew Blair , Joshua Brown , Charlie Katona And Jack Middleton ) have achieved more than 1000 career points. The group currently has 7,858 combined points and is looking to grow that number throughout the season. LOOKING FORWARD If the Bulldogs were to win their match, they would advance to the NSIC tournament championship game for the third straight season. That match will start on Tuesday, March 5 at 4 p.m.

