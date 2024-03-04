Train drivers watching cricket on phone led to October crash in Andhra Pradesh: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Visakhapatnam News







He referred to the Vizianagaram accident while speaking about new safety measures for the railways in New Delhi on Saturday. Vaishnaw said, “Now we are installing systems that can detect such distractions and ensure that pilots and assistant pilots are fully focused on running the railways. train.”

The minister reiterated the railways' commitment to safety and promised to investigate the root cause of accidents to prevent future occurrences. The accident took place when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train overshot a signal and collided with the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train, which had reportedly slowed down below, between Kantakapalle and Alamanda. The Rayagada The train's driver, his assistant and the guard of the Palasa train were among the dead, while about 50 passengers were injured.

After the accident, railway authorities suspected that human error was the likely cause of the collision, but did not rule out other possibilities. A preliminary investigation revealed that Rayagada's drivers ignored two faulty automatic signals, violating safety regulations.

