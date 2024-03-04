Women's tennis: Huskies continue their winning streak against Sacred Heart





The UConn women's tennis team will play Scared Heart University in Manchester Connecticut on February 29, 2024. The Huskies edged the SHU Players 5-2 on a windy Thursday afternoon. Photo by Siham Nedloussi/The Daily Campus. The UConn women's tennis team hosted Sacred Heart on Thursday afternoon, their first home match in eleven days after traveling to Chicago, IL, and Indianapolis, IN to play DePaul and Butler, respectively. They emerged victorious against the Pioneers, making it two wins in a row for the Huskies, who sit at 7-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big East. Results Juniors Olivia Wright and Maria Constantinou were up first for UConn, teaming up in doubles against seniors Katsiaryna Starastsenka and Kim Fenton. Things started off great for the Huskies, as Wright and Constantinou jumped out to a commanding 5-0 lead in the match, needing just one more play to secure the 6-0 win. However, Starastsenka and Fenton had other ideas. Sacred Heart's seniors stormed back and reeled off five straight wins of their own to bring things to five apiece. Wright and Constantinou managed to control themselves in the next match, winning and securing the 6-5 lead, but Starastsenka and Fenton's momentum proved too much. They won the next two games to provide a nail-biter of a win for the Pioneers. Junior Isabel Petri Bere and freshman Caroline Hinshaw had a similar match against the Sacred Hearts pair of senior Flavia Rambaldi and junior Aina Garriga. Rambaldi and Garriga jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but on the brink of defeat, Petri Bere and Hinshaw fought back to make it 3-3. After some more back and forth, the Huskies emerged victorious, 6-4. In the final doubles match, UConn relied on senior Nansi Toskova and freshman Isabella Asenov, who faced off against graduate student Ciara O'Toole and freshman Malena del Olmo to decide which team would receive the crucial doubles point. This time, after a 3-0 start, Sacred Heart was able to finish the game. It ended with a resounding 6-1 score, leaving the Pioneers very well prepared for singles play. The UConn women's tennis team will play Scared Heart University in Manchester Connecticut on February 29, 2024. The Huskies edged the SHU Players 5-2 on a windy Thursday afternoon. Photo by Siham Nedloussi/The Daily Campus. Although the doubles match didn't go as well as usual for the Huskies, they brought their A-game to the singles. Initially, things took a turn for the worse when Starastsenka defeated Wright in three sets by scores of 2-6, 6-0 and 6-7. With a loss looking like a strong possibility, UConn earned all five of its remaining singles wins, all in straight sets, moving to victory. Constantinou defeated Rambaldi 6-2, 6-2 to secure her 14th singles victory of the year. Petri Bere triumphed against Garringa (6-2, 6-2) to keep her in first place with 18 wins in singles. Hinshaw defeated OToole (6-0, 6-3) and is now right behind Petri Bere in singles wins with a very impressive total of 16. Sophomore Cameron Didion defeated fellow sophomore Ana Sofia Angeles Snchez (6-0, 6-2 ) by her official double digits for the year with 10 singles wins. Finally, Asenov wrapped things up for UConn against junior Renee Sharma (6-0, 7-5) to bring her singles record to .500 (9-9). What's next UConn returns to action on Wednesday, March 6 in Boston, MA, for a matchup with Boston University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailycampus.com/2024/03/04/womens-tennis-huskies-continue-their-winning-streak-against-sacred-heart/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos