Meet the 2023-2024 All-Metro boys hockey teams





First team HAGUE BURROWS Minnetonka, forward, senior College plan: Denver Led a deep group of elite Skippers forward in assists (38) and points (57). Known for his hockey intelligence and his knowledge of how to attack the scoring areas. Named Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. “He has a nose for the net,” teammate John Stout said. “He puts himself in a position to score every shift.” College Plan: Denver THUNDER HENDRICKSON Chanhassen, goalkeeper, senior College plan: undecided Hendrickson was more than a gamechanger, stealing games for the Storm, including the Class 2A, Section 2 championship. Leads No. 2 seed Chanhassen to the program's first state tournament. He stopped 95% of shots and posted a 21-5 record, 1.00 goals-against average and seven shutouts this week in St. Paul. HAKKE HUFF Wayzata, defense, senior College plan: St. Cloud State Plays with an edge and gets his entire 6-3, 195-pound frame into body checks. Huff was much more than a stunner, adding three goals and 19 assists (the latter ranked third among Wayzata defensemen) to the Trojans' offense. Known for his tireless work ethic. JACKSON NEVER Edina, come on, senior College plan: Minnesota “He's big, he's strong, he's fast and he can shoot the puck,” Edina coach Curt Giles said. “I like everything about his game. And not only that, he's a great leader for us.” Sets the pace for the No. 1-seeded Hornets entering this week's Class 2A tournament. Posted team records in assists (33) and points (50). JOHN STOUT Minnetonka, defense, senior College plan: Minnesota Duluth Two-time All-Metro first-team selection. Helped the defending Class 2A tournament champions go undefeated to the Section 2 finals, scoring his team's lone goal in that game. Finished with six goals and 24 assists and earned a reputation for his impeccable defending. RHYS WALLIN Wayzata, come on, senior College plan: undecided The fastest player ever coached by Trojans bench boss Pat O'Leary. Scored 18 goals and added 28 assists, becoming the best forward on a Wayzata team that remained undefeated well into January. A difficult match for both attackers and defenders. Second team Cade De St. Hubert, Wayzata, forward, senior: He scored 16 goals and 32 assists, while registering consistent moves against the opposition's top lines. College plan: undecided Leo Gabriel, White Bear Lake, goaltender, junior: “He'll be eligible for the Frank Brimsek Award next year and he's already the best goalie in the state,” teammate Jack Stanius said after Gabriel's 35-save shutout win in the Section 4 championship game. College plan: Undecided Joey Mugas, Orono, defense, senior: His 35 points make Mugaas the second leading scorer for the Spartans, the No. 5 seed in the Class 1A tournament. College plan: undecided Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake, forward, senior: Mr. Hockey Award finalist and top player in the Suburban East Conference. Scores 33 goals and 24 assists in the Class 2A tournament. College Plan: St. Cloud State Ashton Schultz, Minnetonka, forward, junior: The Skippers standout is considered their second-best forward. Elite vision of the ice, skilled hands and quick release of his shot. College Plan: North Dakota Gavin Uhlenkamp, ​​​​Chanhassen, forward, senior: A “ridiculous” engine produced 22 goals, 32 assists and the Storm's first state tournament appearance. College Plan: Wisconsin Third team Forward: Trevor Aberwald, Champlin Park, senior; Bobby Cowan, Edina, senior; Aiden Grossklaus, Woodbury, junior; Javon Moore, Minnetonka, senior; Harper Searles, Centennial, senior; Louie Wehmann, Providence Academy, senior; Zach Wooten, Eastview, senior. Defense: Owen Buesgens, Chanhassen, senior; Finn De St. Hubert, Wayzata, junior; Jimmy Dodig, Cretin-Derham Hall, junior; Josh Toll, Rosemount; junior. Goalkeepers: Hunter Bauer, Minnetonka, senior; Joey Bertram, Edina, senior; Zach Price, Maple Grove, junior. . . . How the team was chosen: The Star Tribune's All-Metro Teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro area coaches, interviews with a panel of coaches and observations of the staff.

