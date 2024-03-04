Ryan Leonard records the first assist on a goal that seals the Hockey East Regular Season Championship for Boston College





Ryan Leonard and the rest of the 2023-2024 Boston College Eagles are official Hockey East regular season champions. The Eagles captured the title on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats. After almost 48 minutes of scoreless hockey, Boston College was able to break through with a goal from captain Eamon Powell, assisted by Leonard. The senior defender potted the game winner on Senior Night in front of his family. Powell started the ice from the Eagles' defensive zone and fed Leonard at the New Hampshire blue line with an indirect pass off the boards. Leonard received the puck and made a deft backhand pass around a defender, straight to a streaking Powell, who continued toward the offensive zone. Powell closed the play-off with a nifty backhand finish over the shoulder of goaltender Jakob Hellsten. Jacob Fowler, BC's netminder, pitched a 27-save shutout at the other end of the rink, his second of the season. The win gave the Eagles their 18th Hockey East regular season title and their first since 2021. Powell was presented with the championship trophy after the game and celebrated with the rest of his teammates on the ice at Kelley Rink. Leonard's assist on the only goal of the game extended his point streak to 17 games. During that streak, he has recorded 31 points (15g, 16a) and the Eagles have won 12 straight games in Hockey East. The Washington Capitals' top prospect has 48 points (25g, 23a) through the first 33 games of his college career. Leonard's impressive freshman season has already led members of DC media general manager Brian MacLellan to ask when the Capitals plan to fully bring the 19-year-old winger into their organization. After another regular season game against Merrimack on March 9, Boston College will enter the conference tournament as the top seed. From there, they'll look to battle and hoist another Hockey East trophy before moving on to the big dance, the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

