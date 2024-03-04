University of North Carolina Athletics





LINCOLN, b. Forget Dekanoidze And Julia Kenner both recorded individual victories and the University of North Carolina gymnastics team finished second at the Nebraska Quad Meet on Sunday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Andboth recorded individual victories and the University of North Carolina gymnastics team finished second at the Nebraska Quad Meet on Sunday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Tar Heels totaled 195.200, their second-highest road score this season. UNC topped Illinois State (193.650) and Southeast Missouri State (194.375), but fell to host Nebraska (197.125). Everywhere

Connoisseur and Gwen Fink both had an all-around service and finished second and third respectively. Knower scored 39.200 with Fink close behind with a 39.100. Knower's second-place finish came after a 9.825 on vault, 9.7 on beam, 9.875 on beam and 9.8 on floor. Fink had scores of 9.7 on vault, 9.825 on beam, 9.85 on beam and 9.725 on floor. Rotation One Bars (48,950)

The Tar Heels started the meeting on bars with Dekanoidze and Isabelle Schaefer both scored 9.85 to lead the team. Also scoring for the Tar Heels was Fink (9,825), Jamie Scheerder (9.725) and Kenner (9.7). Carolina's team score after the opening rotation was 48.950. It was second-best among all competing schools, behind Nebraska's 49,425. Southeast Missouri State had a score of 48.700 and Illinois State finished with a score of 46.650. Two beam rotation (48,575)

Knower impressed on beam with a 9.875 for a new season high. Her highest point in the previous season was a 9.85, which she had achieved three times before. She was part of a first-place tie, the second beam title of her career. Scores that also counted for North Carolina were Fink (9.85), Jamie Scheerder (9.775), Hallie Thompson (9.65) and Jessica Naranjo (9.425). UNC earned a score of 48.575 during its second rotation. The UN led with 49.3, followed by ISU's 48,975 and SEMO's 48,450. Rotation Three Floor (48,800)

Bella Miller and Knower both had routines that yielded 9.8 seconds on the floor in the third rotation for Carolina. Taylor Schultz recorded a 9.75 while a pair of 9.725s from Fink and Amy Wozniak also counted. The Tar Heels' team score on floor was 48.800, which was lower than the Huskers' 49.450 and the Redbirds' 49.150, but ahead of the Redhawks' 48.750. Rotation Four Vault (48,875)

Dekanoidze had a strong vault performance in UNC's fourth and final rotation. The junior achieved a total of 9.85 to tie for first place overall, marking the 14th vault title of her career. Scores that also contributed to Carolina's team tally included a 9.825 from Knower, 9.75 from So Forbes and 9.725s of both Paige Prejean And Cory Shinohara . UNC's 48.875 was once again tied for second place, along with Illinois State. Nebraska had a small lead with 48.950, while SEMO totaled 48.475 on vault. Next one

The Tar Heels return to Chapel Hill on Friday, March 8 for their final home game of the year against sixth-ranked Kentucky. The competition starts at 7:30 PM ET at Carmichael Arena with introductions starting at 7:15 PM and doors opening at 6:30 PM The team will honor its graduating class following the Senior Day gathering presented by Carolina Alumni. Tickets are for sale here. Stay up to date with Carolina Gymnastics by following the Tar Heels Tweet, Instagram And Facebook.

