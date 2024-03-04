Rangers go back-to-back in the First-Grade Limited-Overs Cup





Northern District Cricket Club retained the NSW Premier Cricket first-class Limited-Overs Cup, beating Western Suburbs District Cricket Club by 102 runs at Pratten Park on Sunday.

Northern District secured back-to-back Limited-Overs Cups at Pratten Park on Sunday // PureLight Photography David Lowery – captain and opening bat for Rangers – put together a composite innings of 60 runs from 92 deliveries, before Lachlan Shaw, who had already scored a century and three fifties in the one-day competition, recorded a superb ton. The NSW Blues-signed rookie plundered 117 runs from just 114 balls, including six fours and three maximums, to propel the visitors to 6/252 from 50 overs. The Magpies could only muster 150 runs in response as Josh Baker (3-29) and Charlie Anderson (2-7) dismantled any prospect of a fightback in the western suburbs. Shaw was awarded the Michael Bevan Medal for player of the first-class Limited-Overs Cup final. Lachlan Shaw with referees Troy Penman and Sharad Patel // PureLight Photography Score rounding

Western Suburbs vs. Northern District

Northern District 6/252 (L Shaw 117, D Lowery 60, J Bermingham 3-57) def Western Suburbs 150 (Muhammad Irfan 37, J Baker 3-29, C Anderson 2-7) Player of the Final:Lachlan Shaw (Northern District) 117 running from 114 deliveries. Referees: Sharad Patel and Troy Penman The full scorecard is accessible CLICK HERE Full match replay is accessible CLICK HERE Cricket NSW would like to congratulate Northern District on securing back-to-back Limited-Overs Cups, and thank Western Suburbs for staging an intriguing battle at their stunning ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketnsw.com.au/news/3921569/rangers-go-back-to-back-in-first-grade-limited-overs-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos