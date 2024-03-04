How Arizona Wildcats football players performed at NFL Combine





Four Arizona Wildcats participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this weekend, performing skills for coaches, general managers and scouts. Arizona's four participants marked the first time in four years that the program had multiple players at the Combine. Offensive lineman Jordan Morganwide receiver Jacob Cowsrunning back Michael Wiley and tight end Tanner McLachlan performed drills and provided readings to NFL front offices. Morgan, a possible first-round pick in next month's NFL Draft, may have had the most to gain at the Combine of the four Wildcats. The 6-foot-1, 310-pound left tackle ran well in the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 5.05 with a 10-yard split of 1.70 seconds, fifth-fastest for offensive linemen. Morgan's arm length of 3278 was the shortest of all offensive tackles measured. Morgan's shorter arm length for a tackle has led to speculation that he could transition to a guard in the NFL. Morgan wasn't the only Arizona player with disappointing measurements. Cowing's height was 6 feet 9 inches, two inches shorter than he was listed in Arizona. Cowing ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, the fifth-best time among wide receivers. He also performed well in receiving drills. Wiley was limited at the Combine after injuring his thumb at the Senior Bowl last month. Wiley will undergo surgery on his thumb, NFL Network reported. Wiley ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash time, ninth among running backs. As for McLachlan, the tight end provided a strong Combine, running a 4.61-second 40-yard dash for the third-fastest time at his position. McLachlan also did well and showed good vertical. His relative athletic score was 94.1, which has been in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 1987. Arizona will host its Pro Day on March 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azdesertswarm.com/football/2024/3/4/24089873/how-arizona-wildcats-football-players-performed-at-nfl-jacob-cowing-jordan-morgan

