Quietly impressive Boulter has finally turned lessons into winning tennis | Tennis

On the final stretch of her quarterfinal victory over Donna Vekic in San Diego last week, Katie Boulter was struggling. She was dragged from sideline to sideline, lunging for every ball and desperately trying to stay in the point. After 24 brutal groundstrokes between them, Boulter chased down a drop shot, which she swept aside with a blistering forehand winner to seal the win.

A year ago it would have been difficult to imagine Boulter winning such points against top-flight opponents. While the power of her serve and clean, vicious groundstrokes have never been questioned, her defensive weaknesses were exposed whenever she was forced out of position at the highest level.

However, the way she finished Vekic was symbolic of the continued growth that has given the 27-year-old by far the greatest achievement of her career. On Sunday, she capped an incredible week in San Diego by beating Marta Kostyuk 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to win her first-ever WTA 500 title. Boulter now sits at number 27 in the WTA rankings, having risen from her previous career high of number 49. She goes to Indian Wells, one of the biggest events on the calendar, as a seeded player and categorically one of the best in the world. .

Boulter's rise is a testament to her perseverance and patience. It's been about five years since she broke into the Top 100 and started competing on the WTA Tour before promptly suffering a stress fracture in her back. She was forced to leave the tour for seven months, falling out of the Top 100 and reaching a low of number 441 in February 2020.

More injuries followed and even when she finally started to climb the rankings again, she was stuck in the 120-200 rankings and couldn't close the gap. Boulter would take on the occasions of Billie Jean Cup matches or receive wildcards into WTA events in Britain, but struggled to string together enough wins on the ITF circuit. Her surprise WTA title in Nottingham last year, where she was given a lucky draw and showed her courage by grabbing the opportunity with both hands, proved to be a turning point in her career.

Katie Boulter poses on a surfboard after beating Marta Kostyuk in San Diego. Photo: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

Since then, Boulter has been quietly impressive. There hasn't been any spectacular results until this week, but she's been decent, consistently beating lower-ranked opponents and testing her strength against the best. Finally being able to participate exclusively on the WTA Tour for a longer period of time, performing weekly at the highest level has yielded countless lessons. After so many injury problems during her career, she has also learned how to manage her body, investing in a personal physio, RoryMee, and adapting to the rigors of the grueling tour.

After climbing 100 positions in the rankings last year to break into the top 50, Boulter was particularly impressive. She could have been completely satisfied with her progress, but she was convinced that she had not come close to achieving the goals she had set for herself. As happy as I am with my year, I actually think it will make me even more energized and hungrier going into next year, she said after her final match of last season. It has given me a lot of confidence that I belong at this level and I really see and think that I can climb higher in the rankings.

Katie Boulter and her team take a celebratory selfie after her win in San Diego. Photo: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

From her first tournament of the year at the United Cup, where she defeated world number 5 Jessica Pegula, Boulter showed she was ready to turn her lessons into winning tennis. She had never before defeated multiple top 50 opponents in one tournament, but in San Diego she defeated five in a row, including a win against No. 13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, her fourth career victory against a top 20 player .

In addition to her improved range of motion and physical resilience, the British No. 1 has worked with her coach, Biljana Veselinovic, to make her powerful basic strokes more deliberate, now using the angles to open the court effectively rather than playing more linear tennis. Having endured so much to reach the top levels of the sport, Boulter plays with a level of freedom that makes her particularly dangerous.

As Boulter collected the biggest trophy of her career on Sunday evening, she recognized the efforts of her friend, Alex de Minaur, who watched from the stands. A day earlier, De Minaur defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to win an ATP 500 title in Acapulco before flying to San Diego in the early hours of Sunday morning. Both players have started the year producing the best tennis of their careers while clearly pushing each other on, and it will be fascinating to see how high they can go.