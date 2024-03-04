Boys Hockey State Tournament: Pre-Publication 2024 | News





For the 80e In its rich history, the Minnesota State High School Leagues Boys Hockey State Tournament takes center stage this week, with 16 teams playing for championships in two registration classifications at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. The event, which is still considered the premier high school state tournament in the country, kicks off on Wednesday, March 6 and concludes with Championship Saturday on March 9. All quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games will be broadcast live on 45TV, the League's longtime broadcast partner. . Here's a look at the two classes that will play for championships this week: Wednesday March 6 Class A quarterfinals New Ulm (23-5-0) vs. No. 2 Warroad (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

Northfield (22-4-2) vs. No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral (23-4-1), 1 p.m.

Alexandria (19-9-1) vs. No. 1 Hermantown (18-8-2), 6 p.m.

No. No. 5 Orono (20-8-0) vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi (17-11-0), 8 p.m. Spotlight New Ulm is on an 11-1 run since mid-January. The Eagles score 5.7 goals per game and are led by senior Austin Uecker, who has 38 goals and 41 assists. War road was the top seed in 2023, finishing second behind Mahtomedi. The Warriors needed two overtimes to get past East Grand Forks in Section 8A and make a return trip. Frontline center Carson Pilgrim has 29 goals and 34 assists. Noordveld won the Big 9 Conference en route to a second consecutive state tournament. Senior Jake Geiger has 26 goals and 38 assists. St. Cloud Cathedral finished third in the Class A field in 2023 and that's where the Crusaders will be seeded a year later. John Hirschfeld, a senior junior, has 24 goals and 51 assists. Alexandria placed third in the Central Lakes Conference but powered its way to the state tournament by winning the Section 6A crown, outscoring three opponents 24-1. Hermantown is no stranger to the top position. Of Hermantown's eight losses, only one is to a Class A school, and that is Warroad. The Hawks are four-time Class A champions. Orono was fourth a season ago and is the No. 5 seed here. Sophomore wing Jason Knight leads a balanced attack with 20 goals and 22 assists. Mahtomedi begins its title defense after an eight-match winning streak. Senior wing Jake Hood-Chlebeck has 25 goals and 22 assists for the Zephyrs, who are making their 15the state tournament trip. Thursday March 7 Class AA Quarterfinals Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-4-2) vs. No. 2 Chanhassen (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall (10-17-1) vs. No. 3 Centennial (7-19-2), 1 p.m.

Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1) vs. No. 1 Edina (23-4-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Grand Rapids (17-11-0) vs. No. 4 White Bear Lake (20-7-1), 8 p.m. Spotlight The cooperative of Rochester Century/John Marshall is 19-1-2 on the first goal. The Panthers are led by senior center Aiden Emerich, who has 23 goals and 30 assists. Chanhassen is a state tournament newcomer making a magical run. The Storm, champions of the Metro West Conference, defeated top-ranked and defending Class AA champion Minnetonka in the Section 2AA championship game. Jack Christ, a recruit from Minnesota State, has 22 goals and 33 assists. Cretin-Derham Hall upended old rival, St. Thomas Academy, to earn a sixth state tournament trip. Air Force recruit Chuck Owens has a team-best 34 points. Centenary is a very powerful number 3 seed. The Cougars average nearly five goals per game and are 15-1-0 when they score first. Senior Harper Searles has 23 goals and 40 assists. Elk River/Zimmerman is on an eight-match winning streak and making its seventh appearance in the state tournament. Senior Kole Mears paces the Elks with 20 goals and 17 assists. Edina is no stranger to the state tournament at 37e trip. In that span, the Hornets have captured 13 state crowns, the last in 2019. Gophers recruit Jackson Nevers has 17 goals and 33 assists. Grand Rapids is the only top seed in both classes to survive. The Thunderhawks are four-time state champions, most recently in 2017. Sophomore Nathan Garski leads a balanced attack with 17 goals and 19 assists. White Bear Lake, finished 19the state tournament appearance, opening as a No. 4 seed after a shutout victory over its longtime rival, Hill-Murray, in the Section 4AA tournament. The Bears lead 19-1-0 after two periods. St. Cloud State recruit Nolan Roed paces the Bears with 33 goals and 24 assists.

