On February 21, as India's campaign at the World Team Table Tennis Championships ended, they were all quietly smiling. When India's participation in the Paris Olympics was officially announced on March 4, they were able to say so openly. Sharath Kamal is now preparing for the Olympic Games in Paris

A historic number of Indian rowers will earn the Olympic title at the July-August Games. Because both the men's and women's teams officially secured quotas via the world rankings on Monday after their respective pre-quarterfinals at the team world. No Indian team, let alone both, had qualified for the Olympics since the team events were introduced in Beijing in 2008.

In Beijing, Indian table tennis representation was limited to one men's singles player and one women's singles player each. Six quotas have been achieved in Paris. The team quota also entails two singles spots, with room for more. In a sport that has lately become more dominated by off-field issues (federation suspension, selection drama, lawsuits), this is the main reason to cheer.

Sharath Kamal, who was there in Beijing and is now preparing for Paris, called it a fantastic situation for Indian table tennis.

“Over the last few years the sport has been destroyed by controversy. When the racket finally does the talking, that's the best,” says Sharath, 41. It's good for the entire TT community that the sport is back on track. And hopefully we can go further than just qualifying. If we win a match at the Olympics, we'll make it to the quarters. That is one of the eight best teams in the world.

Indian teams were among the top 16 at the team world championships in Busan last month, a finish that ensured they would creep up the rankings into the Olympics. The tournament showcased the depth and potential that Indian TT currently possess (and the work that still needs to be done to improve among the strongest teams in the world).

Two of the most notable victories against the world's No. 1 and 2 Chinese were authored by Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula, as Manika Batra, India's top-ranked paddler and a consistent face in the top 50 rankings, continued to do her thing by leading of a promising and dangerous women's package. The men's unit included Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, who have overtaken Sharath and G Sathiyan in the rankings even as the experienced 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists are still around for a fight.

I am very happy with how we performed against every team in the World Cup, Manika said. These competitions will help us in the Olympic Games. We are confident that we can do something there, that we can beat big players. We will be well prepared for the Olympic Games.

Booking the ticket for the Olympic Games with more than four months to go is a big bonus, which players can use by mapping out preparation plans.

For the first time, I receive about five months notice that I am going. Usually this would be 1-2 months. It's a new situation for me too,” Sharath chuckled. You end up spending all your energy trying to qualify instead of doing well there. Now we can plan properly and focus on preparing for it. I will now give everything to do my best. step forward and give the Olympic Games one big farewell.

“It was very important to qualify early as we can now tailor our training accordingly,” Sreeja said. “I will focus more on my training in the coming months. I will also play tournaments to improve my world ranking, but yes, my coach and I will work a lot on improving my skills.”

Teams would be announced well in advance so that players can be mentally prepared, said Kamlesh Mehta, general secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India. A roadmap of players participating in WTT events will be worked out to protect their rankings (thereby ensuring better placement at the Olympics) and training camps in India and abroad. According to PTI, talks are on to hire a foreign head coach for the teams.

The time factor is crucial, and we have already started making plans,” said Mehta. The fact that not just one, but both teams have qualified for the first time is a major achievement. It is a very big day for Indian table tennis.