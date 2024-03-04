Sports
Early Olympics means a huge boost for Indian table tennis
On February 21, as India's campaign at the World Team Table Tennis Championships ended, they were all quietly smiling. When India's participation in the Paris Olympics was officially announced on March 4, they were able to say so openly.
A historic number of Indian rowers will earn the Olympic title at the July-August Games. Because both the men's and women's teams officially secured quotas via the world rankings on Monday after their respective pre-quarterfinals at the team world. No Indian team, let alone both, had qualified for the Olympics since the team events were introduced in Beijing in 2008.
In Beijing, Indian table tennis representation was limited to one men's singles player and one women's singles player each. Six quotas have been achieved in Paris. The team quota also entails two singles spots, with room for more. In a sport that has lately become more dominated by off-field issues (federation suspension, selection drama, lawsuits), this is the main reason to cheer.
Sharath Kamal, who was there in Beijing and is now preparing for Paris, called it a fantastic situation for Indian table tennis.
“Over the last few years the sport has been destroyed by controversy. When the racket finally does the talking, that's the best,” says Sharath, 41. It's good for the entire TT community that the sport is back on track. And hopefully we can go further than just qualifying. If we win a match at the Olympics, we'll make it to the quarters. That is one of the eight best teams in the world.
Indian teams were among the top 16 at the team world championships in Busan last month, a finish that ensured they would creep up the rankings into the Olympics. The tournament showcased the depth and potential that Indian TT currently possess (and the work that still needs to be done to improve among the strongest teams in the world).
Two of the most notable victories against the world's No. 1 and 2 Chinese were authored by Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula, as Manika Batra, India's top-ranked paddler and a consistent face in the top 50 rankings, continued to do her thing by leading of a promising and dangerous women's package. The men's unit included Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, who have overtaken Sharath and G Sathiyan in the rankings even as the experienced 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists are still around for a fight.
I am very happy with how we performed against every team in the World Cup, Manika said. These competitions will help us in the Olympic Games. We are confident that we can do something there, that we can beat big players. We will be well prepared for the Olympic Games.
Booking the ticket for the Olympic Games with more than four months to go is a big bonus, which players can use by mapping out preparation plans.
For the first time, I receive about five months notice that I am going. Usually this would be 1-2 months. It's a new situation for me too,” Sharath chuckled. You end up spending all your energy trying to qualify instead of doing well there. Now we can plan properly and focus on preparing for it. I will now give everything to do my best. step forward and give the Olympic Games one big farewell.
“It was very important to qualify early as we can now tailor our training accordingly,” Sreeja said. “I will focus more on my training in the coming months. I will also play tournaments to improve my world ranking, but yes, my coach and I will work a lot on improving my skills.”
Teams would be announced well in advance so that players can be mentally prepared, said Kamlesh Mehta, general secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India. A roadmap of players participating in WTT events will be worked out to protect their rankings (thereby ensuring better placement at the Olympics) and training camps in India and abroad. According to PTI, talks are on to hire a foreign head coach for the teams.
The time factor is crucial, and we have already started making plans,” said Mehta. The fact that not just one, but both teams have qualified for the first time is a major achievement. It is a very big day for Indian table tennis.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/others/early-olympic-berths-huge-boost-for-indian-table-tennis-101709575145549.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Early Olympics means a huge boost for Indian table tennis
- Baker McKenzie Hires Seasoned International Tax Lawyer Rob Clary in Chicago | Writing
- Google Gemini: Former employee technology leader suggests what went wrong with AI chatbot
- AMLO flirts with Xi Jinping, but denies joining BRICS | Footnote
- 'It's a really big job': Sadiq Khan's 'night czar', who provides 120,000 nights a year, insists it's worth it despite backlash on public-funded trips town halls in Australia, Italy and Spain as she presided over London's declining nightlife
- School Financing: Everything You Need to Know
- Blue Bloods pays tribute to late actor Treat Williams nine months after his death… after canceling his role as Lenny on the series
- Zuhair Murad Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection
- Podcast “Curious Conversations”: Manoochehr Shirzaei talks about measuring subsidence land | Virginia Tech News
- Supreme Court ruling keeps Trump on Illinois voter rolls
- How US Navy leaders see power shifting as the information age dawns
- Euphoria Star Nika King Says She Can't Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Delay