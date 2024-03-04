Bucknell University





BOSTON, MASS.- The Bucknell Bison men's track and field team placed ninth with 30 points at the IC4A championships on Sunday. The Bison finished with 59.5 points. The squad set one school record and claimed a top five spot in Orange and Blue annals. The Bucknell Bison men's track and field team placed ninth with 30 points at the IC4A championships on Sunday. The Bison finished with 59.5 points. The squad set one school record and claimed a top five spot in Orange and Blue annals. Results Donner's debriefing “I was proud that our men finished in the top 10, despite not coming with our full team. Belczyk had an excellent day, winning the 500 meters as the fourth seed, and then his 1:49 anchor on the 4×800 meter relay was executed perfectly to win that event and set a school record time. Lerner threw in a nice personal best in the shot put to earn All-East honors.” To summarize Bucknell's headliner was the 4×800 meter relay team of Alex Simpson John Byrnes, Zacharias Jelinek And Colby Belczyk storms past the competition. Their time of 7:28.08 was 1.57 seconds faster than the silver-winning team, setting the school record for the event. Their efforts earned ten points for Bucknell and won All-East laurels. Belczyk led the Bison's individual efforts by winning the 500-yard run and All-East honors. The junior runner's time of 1:03.81 was a personal record and earned ten ducats for the Bison coffers. Belczyk won the event by 0.04 seconds. His name ranks fifth in Bucknell history. Robert Lerner finished sixth (52-6) in the shot put. The placement earned the Bison six points. It was a personal record for the second-year pitcher.

The relay team in the medley distance of Trent Dinant , Connor Goldfarb , Rayven example And Luke Ward posted 12e (10:18.80). Jack Higgins led Bucknell's effort in the 3,000 meters. The rookie runner finished thirteenthe (8:22.14), a personal record. Freshman Jared Hesse carved 13e place (43-2) in the triple jump his inaugural IC4A appearance. Next one The team is resting and recovering in preparation for the upcoming outdoor campaign.

