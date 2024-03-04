Sikandar Raza: the Pakistani-born cricketer who rules Zimbabwean hearts | Cricket

Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe's Pakistani-born cricketer, Sikandar Raza, has been on a fairytale run since 2022.

The 37-year-old has been nominated for the ICC Twenty20 International Player of the Year award twice in a row and has also become the first player to score five consecutive half-centuries in a T20 International (T20I).

Since January 2022, Raza has scored nearly 2,500 runs, including four centuries in one-day internationals (ODIs) and T20Is at an average of over 40. He has also taken 71 wickets in the same period.

Raza has almost single-handedly revived Zimbabwe's interest in cricket and is easily the most admired athlete in his adopted homeland, a country where football reigns supreme.

It's not just his numbers that deserve his praise. The adulation of the crowds at Zimbabwe's sold-out international cricket matches over the past two years completes the story.

Monya, a popular chant originally composed for a respected former captain of Zimbabwe's biggest football club, has now been turned into an anthem for Raza when he sings. The nickname for former Dynamos FC captain Murape Murape will be replaced by Raza when the special rendition resounds in cricket stadiums in Harare or Bulawayo.

The rest of the lyrics of this simple tune remain the same, which melodically declares that their hero is not only amazing, like a delicious local brand of coffee creamer, but also so good that it seems as if his entire body is covered in this tasty milk powder that they just love so much.

The once shy part-time Pakistani cricketer can now proudly call himself a Zimbabwean. It is a place he has called home for the past two decades and now he leads the country in T20Is.

The all-rounder was born in Sialkot, a city known as Pakistan's sporting goods manufacturing hub in the northeast of the country, and has fond memories of his childhood there.

My early life in Pakistan consisted of studying, studying and more studying, Raza told Al Jazeera. Street cricket was a big part of my early life. We used to enjoy our street cricket with tapped tennis ball and that's how cricket started for me.

How an ordinary player became Zimbabwe's best

Raza moved from Pakistan to Zimbabwe with his parents in 2003. He soon headed to Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in software engineering.

Those who sang his praises on the field would not know that Raza's talents might never have been enjoyed so seriously had he not chosen to put his studies on hold for a career in cricket. He came across the sport and later realized he was really good at it.

I didn't really think that cricket would be my real calling because I had only one year to make a decision in 2009, Raza recalled.

When cricket didn't work out that year, I went back to Scotland for my master's degree in software engineering. I took a gap year and tried cricket. I was lucky, I think, and cricket worked out, so I didn't have to go back and do my masters.

Raza played club cricket while studying in Scotland and on holiday in Zimbabwe. But he had a carefree approach to the game. Understandable for someone focusing on a different career path.

Many who saw him play at that time did not see what a professional cricketer had in him.

Raza was just an ordinary player when he started playing club cricket, said former Zimbabwe coach Stephen Mangongo. But what struck me was his energy, unquenchable thirst for training and eagerness to learn.

Raza nods in agreement.

I didn't think I would become an international cricketer either, he admits. For me, cricket was just about enjoying life. You need an activity, a healthy hobby. Instead of staying in bed and doing nothing. Cricket has always been a passion for me, a source of happiness.

Raza won't admit it, but the sudden urge to play international cricket for Zimbabwe was fueled by the realization that if he actually committed, not many players in the country at that time were better than him.

Sports writer Blessing Maulgue, a former Zimbabwe cricket official (ZC), witnessed the early stages of Raza's career.

I first saw him bat in a league match for Alexandra Sports Club, Maulgue recalled.

He didn't score many runs but he was very aggressive and broke a few boundaries. We spoke after the match and Raza said he was just playing for fun.

After becoming a Zimbabwean citizen, Raza made his international debut in 2013. From an aspiring fighter pilot and underrated club cricketer, he managed to transform himself into one of the best white-ball cricketers in the world.

The whole idea was just to see who was ahead of me. The determination was always to be the best in the country.

11 years later, 240 matches and over 7,000 runs across formats, the respect and admiration for Raza is immense among his teammates, as Sean Williams testifies.

It is very difficult to put into words how Raz has developed into this kind of cricketer, Williams told Al Jazeera.

He has become a great player. When he first came into action it was exciting to watch him, he was fearless and that's what the game is about.

A seriously good person

It's not just the runs and wickets that earn him praise and love from those around him.

Raza has not only developed on the cricket field, he is also a seriously good person, Williams said.

What helped him [while playing] international and franchise cricket around the world is his faith. He holds his faith above all else. There are many things people don't see about Raza. Things he does, cancer foundations, orphanages, all these things that are invisible. He gives up his free time for that.

When he comes home to see his family, he will only be home for two to three days. He goes to the children who are sick, children who have nothing, and he gives them something. He spends his time with them. To me that is invaluable, it speaks volumes about him as a person.

A quick look at the outfits Raza has turned up in throughout his career and it becomes clear why he doesn't spend much time at home. He has played more than 220 domestic T20s and nearly 250 List A matches, representing more than 25 teams and franchises.

While franchise cricket gives him ample opportunity to play the game he loves amid Zimbabwe's limited international forays, there is another reason why he enjoys plying his trade around the world.

Raza is grateful to be able to fund his philanthropic activities with his earnings from T20 competitions around the world. With the cricket calendar filled with the many T20 competitions, cricketers can earn a decent amount of money.

The money is good and life on the road is fun. But it does take a physical toll on the players.

We travel a lot in franchise cricket. We jump from one plane to another, especially when you also play international cricket, Raza added.

It's hard on the body sometimes. People think it's a pampered lifestyle. It gets spoiled. We are blessed. The hotels are nice, the food is tasty, the quality of the cricket is good. The benefits that come with playing franchise cricket are fun. It looks like a glamorous life, but trust me, it's not as glamorous as it looks from the outside.

Flying the chevron flag

With improved performances came the captaincy for the T20 side. However, under his captaincy, Zimbabwe failed to qualify for this year's T20 World Cup, the second time since 2019 that the side has failed to make it to a major global event.

Raza wasn't a teenage sensation and was closer to his thirties when he made his debut.

He doesn't have many years left on the cricket field.

Australia's two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting praised Raza on his breakthrough year in 2022.

He plays with a youthful exuberance, it looks like he is 26 again, Ponting said in an interview with the ICC during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

[He is] one of those players who want the big stage and when they get there, they won't let it slip away. He led from the front.

There are indications that Raza will be retained as captain. With the Zimbabwe team in transition, ZC hopes Raza will continue to be part of the squad to inspire the next generation, possibly until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Along the way, Zimbabwe will miss Raza in some matches as he remains one of the most sought after all-rounders in franchise T20 cricket.

But even when he is not playing for Zimbabwe, his ardent fans follow his journey as he flies the Chevron flag on the international stage. After all, he is the country's biggest cricket export in recent years and perhaps also the red five-pointed star on the flag.