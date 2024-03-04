Mizzou Spring Football Notebook: Post-Mevis era, gambler's battle and more

For the first time since he arrived with the head coach Eli Drinkwitz special teams coordinator for the 2020 season Erik Link someone else will have it then Harrison Mevis as his placekicker. Mevis, who had one year of eligibility remaining, decided to declare for the NFL Draft and wrapped up an appearance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last weekend. Often referred to by his nickname the “Thiccer Kicker,” Mevis finished his Mizzou career as the all-time leading scorer in program history with 405 points. Now it's time for someone else to fill those shoes, and the coaching staff hopes so Blake Craiga two-star signee in the class of 2023, would be the person for the job. “We have spots that need to replace guys all over the field and the entire team,” Link said. So we feel like that's why we recruit and bring in guys. And I really think Blake Craig is extremely talented, and I look forward to seeing what he can do.” To date, the team has completed four of 15 spring training sessions, three of which were available for media viewing. During the practices that the media were allowed to see, Craig didn't miss a single attempt. He has a strong leg like Mevis, but there is more to being a Southeastern Conference starting player than just having a strong leg. There is accuracy, playing on the road, playing under pressure, etc. Craig revamping the 2023 campaign allowed him to experience those things from afar on the sidelines, which Link says was all part of the plan. “It was beneficial for him to get that experience to be here that year and see Harrison operate, and also just get the exposure to different environments,” Link said. “Not just Faurot Field on Saturday, but the different road games and places they have to play. I mean, that's priceless. And it's all by design, to be honest.” Craig is the frontrunner to usher in the post-Mevis era, but he's still in a position battle with walk-on Nick Quadrini.

Punter position battle

After the departure of Riley Williamswalking on Luke Bauer is embroiled in another position battle, this time with the transfer from Murray State Orion Phillips and Class of 2024 signee Will Safris. Last season, Bauer averaged 42.1 yards per punt on 22 attempts. He and Williams struggled to be consistent, which led to both players starting and later being benched for the other several times throughout the season. Meanwhile, Phillips was an All-Ohio Valley Conference honorable mention and a semifinalist for FCS Punter of the Year after averaging 43.5 yards per punt in his freshman season. The Tigers have had consistency issues with Punter for a few seasons now. So it seems like whoever can do that will likely be in the driver's seat and be the team's starting punter. “These three individuals are going to compete and work for the job, Link said. Luke is obviously the only one of those three who has playing experience here at Mizzou. The main thing we're looking for at any position, but specifically with a specialist is just consistency.”

Will Luther Burden III remain the punt returner?

Wide receiver Luther Burden III followed a decent freshman season in 2022, in which he tied Cody Schrader for the team lead in total touchdowns (nine), with a breakout season in 2023 in which he racked up 86 receptions (ninth in the FBS) for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. He also served as a punt returner last season, averaging 8.8 yards per punt on eight returns. However, given his importance and increased role in the offense, is it time for the Tigers to look for someone else to handle this specific job? “I think we always look at every aspect of our program from different positions,” Link said. “Obviously Luther is a huge talent. He has a great playing ability, he will be a guy who will continue to work in that position. But that is certainly an area we want to improve in. Not just getting some return opportunities, but and ensuring that field position is of utmost importance.” In other words, Burden can see the spotting job as a return call if the team needs a big play. However, it's not just about who handles the punts, it's also about whether they are smart about handling the punts or not. Although Burden returned most of the kicks, other players cycled in but did not set the kicks at all. Instead, they let the ball bounce past them and lose their field position. When they weren't letting the ball go past them, the Tigers were sometimes fielding kicks inside their own five-yard line. “There are times when we just want to secure the ball and gain possession, which is always the most important goal for a punter,” Link said. But there are certain weeks, there are certain times where we might feel like we have a schematic lead, we have an opportunity to make a big return. “So in those situations we want to have our best playmaker there. But there are also multiple elements in the return game in that position. Decision-making is a big part of that, you know, just knowing when to live to fight someone else. ” day, and when to try to make a play.” That was the case in the team's last training Fast Johnson, Daniel Blood And Theo Weaswho handled punts. Johnson led the team in kick returns with an average of 20.9 yards per return on seven returns. Whoever emerges as the first returner will have to show that he can do everything that a returner's job entails.