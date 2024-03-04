The Netflix Slam provided great live tennis

Netflix touched down this weekend on a star-studded exhibition match between tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The stakes on the field were high, but the showdown in Las Vegas was most effective as a lavish advertisement for the streamer as a new destination for live sports.

At the takeover of the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, the first Netflix Slam legend Nadal will take on the 20-year-old Alcaraz. Rafa, as Nadal is affectionately known to millions of fans around the world, had not played since a hip injury flared up in 2023. Nadal has only played Alcaraz a handful of times in his career, ultimately losing to the prodigy in a nail-biting draw. pause.

But no one really lost. And at least Netflix. Branding was so ubiquitous at the hotel and casino that pedestrians lined up hundreds of feet deep to take photos in front of a “Netflix Slam” sign installed on a huge wall of tennis balls. The service attracted in-house talent like Charlize Theron (star of Netflix's “The Old Guard,” who just wrapped production on a sequel), Catherine Zeta-Jones (of the massive hit “Wednesday”) with husband Michael Douglas and Colin Kaepernick (Ava DuVernay's “Colin in Black & White”) on the right.

Skydance CEO David Ellison and Charlize Theron attend The Netflix Slam in Las Vegas.

Worldwide Netflix viewers were treated to a format-busting television competition. Without commercial breaks and conventional b-roll packages, a group of gaming veterans, including Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, served up live panel-style commentary. A few promos for upcoming Netflix projects were added during the three-hour broadcast.

In the bowels of the arena, Netflix built a talent lounge with a merchandising booth that handed out half-zip jerseys that read “Netflix Sports Club,” mini duffel bags, Nike visors and fancy sweat towels. La Roche-Posay, a cult-favorite skin-care line from French pharmacies that recently made a major U.S. push and became the “official sunscreen” of the U.S. Open, is handing out the product for free.

Many members of the streamer's executive team showed up despite gusty winds that canceled or delayed incoming flights from Las Angeles to Vegas (Skydance CEO David Ellison was also spotted, producer of Theron's “Old Guard). Co-CEO Greg Peters, chief content officer Bela Bajaria, chief marketing officer Marian Lee and vice president of nonfiction sports Gabe Spitzer all came to shake hands.

This is the second ever live sporting event to be broadcast on Netflix, following a golf classic last year. When asked how many of these splashy live events Netflix wanted to do in the sports category each year, Spitzer said there was “no set volume.” He views live programming as an extension of his division's filmed sports content.

“Look at a traditional sports network that has a lot of live games, and then maybe they put on a documentary and hope people watch it. This is almost the opposite. We have built great momentum and viewership for our sports documentaries and [live] is an extension of that,” he says.

Spitzer added that Netflix's engineering team is becoming more agile — which could mean more spontaneous live programming.

“We are flexible. If we find out there's a great live production happening next month, we can find out. If it's nine months from now, you'll obviously have more time and hopefully you can make things a little better. Knowing that we have this opportunity at Netflix allows us to do that,” he said.

The Slam was also a boon to the Mandalay Bay. The arena's nearly 10,000 seats were sold out, with many Spanish-speaking fans of national heroes Nadal and Alcaraz (the cries of “Vamos, Rafa!” and “Carlito!” were so frequent that the crowd often silenced them en masse) . While the event was broadcast live in America in the afternoon, in Spain it was primetime. Netflix leaned heavily on the global nature of the competition, holding press conferences and courtside commentary in both English and Spanish.

Nadal seemed preoccupied with the upcoming competitive matches such as the upcoming Indian Wells tournament where he may face Alcaraz again. We couldn't resist asking him, as we sat through a “Netflix Slam” step and repeat, if he would ever consider getting into the content production game. So many athletes of his caliber, including Tom Brady and LeBron James, have opened production companies and dabbled in acting after retirement.

“It's not in my life plan,” Nadal said Variety. “Let's see. My mind is always open to what can happen, with a motivation to learn and improve. My life after tennis is well prepared, but I am always open to new things.”