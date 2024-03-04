Sports
The Netflix Slam provided great live tennis
Netflix touched down this weekend on a star-studded exhibition match between tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The stakes on the field were high, but the showdown in Las Vegas was most effective as a lavish advertisement for the streamer as a new destination for live sports.
At the takeover of the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, the first Netflix Slam legend Nadal will take on the 20-year-old Alcaraz. Rafa, as Nadal is affectionately known to millions of fans around the world, had not played since a hip injury flared up in 2023. Nadal has only played Alcaraz a handful of times in his career, ultimately losing to the prodigy in a nail-biting draw. pause.
But no one really lost. And at least Netflix. Branding was so ubiquitous at the hotel and casino that pedestrians lined up hundreds of feet deep to take photos in front of a “Netflix Slam” sign installed on a huge wall of tennis balls. The service attracted in-house talent like Charlize Theron (star of Netflix's “The Old Guard,” who just wrapped production on a sequel), Catherine Zeta-Jones (of the massive hit “Wednesday”) with husband Michael Douglas and Colin Kaepernick (Ava DuVernay's “Colin in Black & White”) on the right.
Worldwide Netflix viewers were treated to a format-busting television competition. Without commercial breaks and conventional b-roll packages, a group of gaming veterans, including Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, served up live panel-style commentary. A few promos for upcoming Netflix projects were added during the three-hour broadcast.
In the bowels of the arena, Netflix built a talent lounge with a merchandising booth that handed out half-zip jerseys that read “Netflix Sports Club,” mini duffel bags, Nike visors and fancy sweat towels. La Roche-Posay, a cult-favorite skin-care line from French pharmacies that recently made a major U.S. push and became the “official sunscreen” of the U.S. Open, is handing out the product for free.
Many members of the streamer's executive team showed up despite gusty winds that canceled or delayed incoming flights from Las Angeles to Vegas (Skydance CEO David Ellison was also spotted, producer of Theron's “Old Guard). Co-CEO Greg Peters, chief content officer Bela Bajaria, chief marketing officer Marian Lee and vice president of nonfiction sports Gabe Spitzer all came to shake hands.
This is the second ever live sporting event to be broadcast on Netflix, following a golf classic last year. When asked how many of these splashy live events Netflix wanted to do in the sports category each year, Spitzer said there was “no set volume.” He views live programming as an extension of his division's filmed sports content.
“Look at a traditional sports network that has a lot of live games, and then maybe they put on a documentary and hope people watch it. This is almost the opposite. We have built great momentum and viewership for our sports documentaries and [live] is an extension of that,” he says.
Spitzer added that Netflix's engineering team is becoming more agile — which could mean more spontaneous live programming.
“We are flexible. If we find out there's a great live production happening next month, we can find out. If it's nine months from now, you'll obviously have more time and hopefully you can make things a little better. Knowing that we have this opportunity at Netflix allows us to do that,” he said.
The Slam was also a boon to the Mandalay Bay. The arena's nearly 10,000 seats were sold out, with many Spanish-speaking fans of national heroes Nadal and Alcaraz (the cries of “Vamos, Rafa!” and “Carlito!” were so frequent that the crowd often silenced them en masse) . While the event was broadcast live in America in the afternoon, in Spain it was primetime. Netflix leaned heavily on the global nature of the competition, holding press conferences and courtside commentary in both English and Spanish.
Nadal seemed preoccupied with the upcoming competitive matches such as the upcoming Indian Wells tournament where he may face Alcaraz again. We couldn't resist asking him, as we sat through a “Netflix Slam” step and repeat, if he would ever consider getting into the content production game. So many athletes of his caliber, including Tom Brady and LeBron James, have opened production companies and dabbled in acting after retirement.
“It's not in my life plan,” Nadal said Variety. “Let's see. My mind is always open to what can happen, with a motivation to learn and improve. My life after tennis is well prepared, but I am always open to new things.”
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/news/netflix-tennis-slam-nadal-alcaraz-marketing-1235929576/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nas to perform at 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Hollywood
- The Netflix Slam provided great live tennis
- AI Unicorn Anthropic releases Claude 3, claims it can beat OpenAI
- A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the city of Bhaderwa
- US Supreme Court allows Trump to remain on ballot for Colorado election
- Tomorrow X Together announces its sixth mini-album “Minisode 3: Tomorrow”
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates NTPC projects for sustainable development
- How Sisi Quadri Died – Late Actor’s Brother Reveals
- Mizzou Spring Football Notebook: Post-Mevis era, gambler's battle and more
- China's economy won't be saved by fiscal 'Bazooka': Citi strategist
- Britain urges Germany to provide long-range missiles to Kiev despite Luftwaffe leaks | Ukraine
- Top Tampa Bay Area Events for the Week of March 4-11