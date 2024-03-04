Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Plenty of under-the-radar players available to help

With nine goals in the last nine games, Tyson Foerster has seen his selection percentage increase and is a solid player in fantasy hockey leagues. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

There are plenty of gems under the radar on the waiver wire. This edition looks at a number of players who could provide strong additions in the long term, while the focus remains on taking advantage of teams with busy schedules this week.

Philipp Grubauer, G, Seattle Kraken (35% selected)

Grubauer has played well after a 24-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Since returning to the lineup, he has amassed a 4-1-0 record with a .942 save percentage and one shutout in six appearances. Grubauer has given up three or fewer goals in each of his five starts during that span. Joey Daccord has also struggled, going 1-2-1 with an .899 save percentage since Grubauer returned. Seattle still has a lot of ground to make up in the wild card race, so driving the hot hand between the pipes will be imperative. The preferred netminder right now is Grubauer, and his fantasy stock is growing as a result.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Arizona Coyotes (26% ranked)

Schmaltz has been responsible for four goals and four assists in his past seven games. Despite the absence of Clayton Keller due to an upper-body injury, Schmaltz has remained a consistent offensive threat. That bodes well for when Keller is next to him on the top line again, which could happen sometime this week. Schmaltz has been hot and cold this season, but has played nearly a point per game over the past two seasons. He's coming off a strong rebound with the Coyotes set to play four times this week, including twice against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (26% selected)

Pinto has been productive since making his season debut in late January. He scored six goals and ten assists in eighteen appearances. The 23-year-old center also had 57 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 20 hits. Pinto has averaged a career-high 17:42 of ice time in 2023-24 while serving in a top-six role and seeing time on the top power play unit. Ottawa has a three-game road trip west this week, with stops in Anaheim and San Jose.

Tyson Foerster, C/RW, Philadelphia Flyers (19% selected)

Foerster has scored nine goals in the past nine games. He has collected six games, 16 shots on goal and one assist in five games since returning to the lineup after a foot injury. During that span, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 19:08 of ice time. Foerster, who has the second-most goals (16) among rookies, has 65 goals in 57 games this season.

Matias Maccelli, LW, Arizona Coyotes (13% selected)

Maccelli has been all over the scoresheet since early January, scoring five goals and 17 points in 23 games. He has racked up three markers and five helpers during his six-match streak. Maccelli leads the Coyotes with 33 assists and ranks second on the team with 44 points in 61 games. The 23-year-old forward is no stranger to warming up down the stretch. Maccelli scored seven goals and 19 points in his final 22 appearances of the 2022-23 season. As previously mentioned, Arizona has a busy week ahead of it, making Maccelli a good short-term asset for fantasy managers. It also doesn't hurt that he has long-term benefits.

Tommy Novak, C, Nashville Predators (4% selected)

Novak showed a lot of potential in the 2022/2023 season on his way to 17 goals and 43 points in 51 appearances. He is on pace to surpass those totals this season, but his scoring percentages have dropped significantly. Still, Novak has been rolling offensively lately. He has scored five goals and thirteen points in the past thirteen games. He has four power play points (two goals, two assists) and 23 shots in that span. The rising Predators play four times this week, with games against Montreal, Buffalo, Columbus and Minnesota.

Ryan McDonagh, D, Nashville Predators (4% selected)

McDonagh has enjoyed his best spell of the season, with two goals and nine assists in his past 12 appearances. He has contributed 16 shots, seven hits and 24 blocks in that span. McDonagh hasn't really been an offensive force since scoring 46 points in 82 games with Tampa Bay in 2018-19, but his coverage in multiple categories makes him an intriguing pickup during the red-hot game in Nashville. Take advantage of his scoring drive and the Predators' four-game week.