Sports
Five Mountaineers take home Sun Belt men's basketball honors
NEW ORLEANS Following a record-breaking regular season for App State Men's Basketball, five Mountaineers were honored by the Sun Belt Conference when the league announced its All-Sun Belt awards on Monday.
Dustin Kernswas named Sun Belt Coach of the Year,Justin Absonwas named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, and App State had three All-Sun Belt selections, including two first-team picks.Donovan GregoryAndTre'von Spiller'seach earned All-Sun Belt first-team recognition, whileTerence Harcumwas named to the All-Sun Belt third team.
Having five members of the program honored is a highlight for the Mountaineers as a member of the Sun Belt, while the three All-Sun Belt selections are tied for the most in the Kerns era.
In his fifth season at the helm of the program, Kerns has led the Mountaineers to their first outright conference title since 1979, a program record 26 wins and the first undefeated season at home in the Division I era.
The 16-2 record in Sun Belt play marked the highest winning percentage in league play in program history, and Kerns led the Mountaineers to eight wins over teams in the top 150 of the NET rankings, including a Dec. 3 victory over Auburn that remains the best NET and KenPom win by a Sun Belt Conference team this year. App State is the only Division I team undefeated in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games
App State's three All-Sun Belt selections tied James Madison and Louisiana for the highest total in the league. The two first-team selections for the Mountaineers mark the first time App State has had multiple first-team All-Sun Belt honorees and the first time two Mountaineers have been first-team all-conference selections since Marshall Phillips and Tyson Patterson both were recognized in 1999.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kerns is App State's first conference coach of the year since Houston Fancher took home the award in 2003.
“I have always felt that this award should be renamed 'Coaching Staff of the Year,'” Kerns said. “I share this recognition withFrank Jong,Bob Szorc,Tanner Smith,Bradley Fey,Raheem Martinand our players. All credit goes to our entire group of players and coaches and their continued hard work to give their all for App State.”
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Abson is App State's first Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and the program's first Conference Defensive Player of the Year since Nathan Healy won SoCon honors in 2013.
Abson was a defensive force for a title-winning team that ranked first in the Sun Belt in scoring defense, blocks, blocks per game, opponent field goal percentage and defensive efficiency during the regular season. The Mountaineers were also first in the country in blocks per game and fourth in both field goal percentage defense and fewest fouls per game.
Abson's program record 87 blocks is currently the third-highest total in Division I this season, while his average of 2.81 blocks per game ranks fifth in the nation. His 87 blocks led the Sun Belt by 18 during the regular season, and his 2.81 blocks per game mark would be a program record.
The sophomore has five games with at least six blocks this season, which is more than any other player in the country. He currently has the three highest single-game block marks in the Sun Belt, including his record-breaking eight-block performance on Jan. 27 against James Madison at the Holmes Center.
“Justin earned this and I'm so happy for him,” Kerns said. He's one of the best guys in the entire country and certainly the Sun Belt in several defensive categories. He's put a lot of work into it and it's great to see that work deserves recognition.”
ALL-SUN BELT
Gregory earned his second straight All-Sun Belt honors as he continued to stamp his name in the App State record book in his fifth year at App State. This season, he became the 18th player in program history to eclipse 1,400 career points, while also vaulting into the top 15 in career points. He is the only active player in the Sun Belt and one of four active Division 1 players with career totals of at least 1,450 points, 675 rebounds, 400 assists and 175 steals entering the Sun Belt tournament.
Gregory became the all-time winningest player in program history in early January and has amassed 88 career wins as of Friday's win against Arkansas State. He scored a career-high 24 points against Toledo, including 18 in the second half, and also made the game-winning shot in overtime at Georgia Southern. He was a major factor in App State's wins over Auburn and James Madison, scoring a combined 33 points in those games.
“I am so excited and proud of Donovan,” Kerns said. “He earned this recognition with his play and leadership. All his hard work on the field and in the weight room paid off. It's tough to make the first team in this league and he certainly earned it.”
In his first year in the High Country, Spillers has made an immediate impact as he leads the team in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage. He was one of four players in the conference to rank in the top 15 in both points per game and rebounds per game during the regular season, while also recording 10 double-doubles this season. That's the most per Mountaineer since Chad McClendon finished in 10th place in the 1993-94 season.
Spillers scored in double figures in all but four conference games and finished as App State's leading scorer in league play. He was efficient with his scoring, as he finished the regular season with the third-best field goal percentage in the conference and the 21st-best percentage in Division I.
“Tre'Von was consistent all season and was among the leaders in many categories,” said Kerns. “He's certainly earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors and that's a huge honor. I'm really proud of the work he's put in from the summer to now and it shows.”
Harcum received his first Sun Belt postseason award after averaging 13 points per game in league play, a number that ranked second on the team. His three-point shooting set him apart, as he made 40 percent of his threes in league play and was among the top performers in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
Harcum's second-half performance played a key role as he helped App State come back from a nine-point deficit at Georgia Southern on Feb. 3 with 22 second-half points and scored 18 second-half points at Old Dominion on February 22.
Harcum finished as the team's third-leading scorer during the regular season and is tied with Spillers for the most 20-point games by an App State player this season.
“Terence worked so hard and trusted the process,” Kerns said. “He has had a great season so far and I am so pleased that he has received this much deserved recognition and award. I am so proud of him and all the hard work he has put into the gym.”
App State turns its attention to the first game of the Sun Belt Tournament on Saturday, when it will serve as the No. 1 seed in a conference tournament for the first time since 1979. The Mountaineers will play Georgia Southern or South Alabama at 12:30 PM ET (11:30 AM CT). Every game leading up to the championship game can be streamed on ESPN+.
2023-24 Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Postseason Awards
Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year
Dustin KernsApp status
Player of the Year
Terrence Edwards Jr., James Madison
Defensive Player of the Year
Justin AbsonApp status
Newcomer of the year
TJ Bickerstaff, James Madison
Freshman of the year
Miles Rigsby, Troy
Sixth Man of the Year
Tayton Conerway, Troy
All-Sun Belt first team
Terrence Edwards Jr., James Madison
Christyon Eugene, Troy
Caleb Fields, Arkansas State
Donovan GregoryApp status
Tre'von Spiller'sApp status
All-Sun Belt second team
TJ Bickerstaff, James Madison
Austin Crowley, Southern Miss
Chaunce Jenkins, Old Lordship
Kobe Julien, Louisiana
Tyren Moore, South Georgia
All-Sun Belt third team
John Ojiako, Coast Carolina
Joe Charles, Louisiana
Noah Freidel, James Madison
Terence HarcumApp status
Hosanna Kitenge, Louisiana
Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM
Taryn Todd, Arkansas State
