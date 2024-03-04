Women's tennis holds off Santa Clara in home win





Cal Poly Women's Tennis was back at the Mustang Tennis Complex for the first time since Feb. 3 with a home dual against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Mustangs took full advantage of the home field (5-5) and defeated the Broncos (2-5) by a score of 5-2 in a battle in windy conditions that lasted just under four hours. Junior Peyton Dunkle and fifth year Delanie Dark the Stangs gained early momentum with a win on Line No. 1 with a 6-2 victory. The Dunkle sister duo now has a 7-2 record in doubles this season. Cal Poly earned the doubles credit after graduation Melissa LaMette and junior Roman Mosse earned a 6-4 victory, putting the Mustangs in front 1-0 overall. Sophomore Kennedy Bunrock continued her hot streak, rolling over her opponent 6-1, 6-1 on the fourth line, Mustangs up 2-0. Peyton Dunkle put Cal Poly within a game of final victory after rallying to a straight-set 6-3, 6-0 victory on line No. 2. Mosse delivered on line No. 6 to help decide the match for the Mustangs 6-4, 6-4, putting them ahead 4-1 with just two games remaining. Cal Poly was able to relax a bit with the overall matchup in their favor, but are sophomores Sasha Ozerets was still in a grueling three-setter after losing the first set 3-6 and then recovering to take the second 6-3. Ozerets kept the confidence in the second set and drove into the third pounding forehand, staying solid on the baseline and quickly taking the third set for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory. The Mustangs are back in the win column after a four-game losing streak and will travel south next weekend, taking on a Big West battle against Cal State Northridge on Friday.

