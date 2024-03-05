Three champions crowned at State Hockey Tournament: Central WI Storm, Notre Dame, St. Mary Springs

MIDDLETON, Wis. Two boys teams and a girls team captured titles Saturday at the 2024 state hockey tournaments at Bob Suters Capitol Ice Arena.

Second-seeded Notre Dame (19-8-1) won its second straight Division 1 championship with a 3-1 win over fourth-seeded Brookfield East/Brookfield Central/Hamilton/Menomonee Falls/Wauwatosa East/Wauwatosa West cooperative .

After a scoreless first period, the Tritons scored two scores in the span of two minutes in the second period. Joseph Coghlin scored at 11:44 of the period with an assist from Wyatt Herres. Bryce Dahl gave Notre Dame a 2-0 lead at 13:42 with a goal assisted by Coghlin and Andrew Ostermann.

With 38 seconds left in the third period and the Stars goalie pulled from the net, they scored with the extra skater on a goal by Harrison Kennedy, assisted by Colin Masek and Cooper Simon, to get within 2-1. However, Coghlin scored his second goal of the match when his shot from the Tritons zone with 11 seconds to play found an empty net, giving the Tritons the winning margin.

Notre Dame had a 28-17 edge in shots on goal in the game. Coghlin led the Tritons with six shots on goal, and Preston Slater and Cooper Simon led the Stars with four shots apiece. Lleyton Jaschke was credited with the win in goal, making 16 saves for the Tritons. Augustus Jones made 25 stops for the Stars.

The Tritons have now won three state titles in their 11 appearances at State, and the Stars finished second in their first state experience with this cooperative configuration.

Second-seeded St. Marys Springs won the Division 2 championship with a 6-2 win over top seed and former defending champion New Richmond in the title game.

The Ledgers scored first on a power-play goal by Will Stellmacher, assisted by Preston Flood and Teigue Wagner at 4:48 of the first period. The Tigers tied the score with a goal from Bjorn Bahneman at the 12:15 mark of the first period. Both Steven Chapman and Matthew Unger were credited with an assist.

St. Marys Springs took control of the game in the second period with three goals in the span of a few minutes. Austin Westergaard started the barrage with a short-handed goal assisted by Armani Fisher at 8:17. Gabe Braun added a goal with assists from Quinn McLaughlin and Isaac Sabel at 9:53, and Sabel added an unassisted goal less than a minute later at 10:24, giving the Ledgers a 4–1 lead.

The Ledgers scored their fourth unanswered goal early in the third period with a score from Fisher, assisted by Sabel, at 3:19. The Tigers scored on a goal from Jameson Unger's Brody Jackson to cut the deficit to 5-2, but Westergaard added an insurance goal for the Ledgers at 14:41 to limit the score.

The Tigers outscored the Ledgers 43-26 in the game, but were scoreless in seven power play opportunities.

Braun led all players with a game-high 10 shots on goal for the Ledgers. Bahneman and Zalin Sweet led the Tigers with seven shots each. In goal, Brendan Gaertig was credited with the win with 41 saves, which ranks second in Division 2 State Tournament history. Ryan McGillis made 20 saves in goal for the Tigers.

The Ledgers won their third state championship during their fourth state appearance as a standalone program. The Tigers finish second in their sixth state experience.

DC Everest/Marathon/Merrill/Mosinee/Wausau East/Wausau West co-op, the top seed in the bracket, won the girls championship with a 4-3 win over former defending champions De Pere/Ashwaubenon/Bay Port/Green Bay East/ Green Bay Preble/Green Bay Southwest/Green Bay West/Notre Dame/Pulaski/Seymour/West De Pere cooperative.

After a scoreless first period, the Bay Area Ice Bears took their only lead of the game at 4:04 of the second period on a power play goal by Addison Dahl with an assist from Julianne Bradford.

The Central Wisconsin Storm tied the game at 1-1 on a power play goal by Tristan Wicklund at 5:11 in the period, assisted by Sophie Bohlin and Gabi Heuser.

The DC Everest co-op scored twice in the first few minutes of a high-scoring third period. After Ava Whitmore gave the Storm a 2–1 lead with an unassisted goal 1:26 elapsed in the period, Wickland added her second goal of the game with an assist from Bohlin at 4:13.

The Ice Bears pulled within a goal at 7:47 of the third period with a power play goal unassisted by Faye Brunke, but Bohlin extended the Storms lead to 4-2 with two minutes to play in the game with a score. assisted by Taylor Freidel.

With an extra skater, the Ice Bears cut their deficit to one at 4-3 with 58 seconds to play on an unassisted goal from Hannah VonHaden, but time expired on De Pere's co-op comeback.

The Ice Bears amassed a 31-19 edge in shots on goal, led by Ava McDonald and Brunke with seven each. Heuser led the Storm with six shots on goal. Claire Calmes recorded the victory in goal for the DC Everest cooperative with 28 saves, and Parker Bartholomaus made 15 stops for the De Pere cooperative.

The current configuration of the DC Everest cooperative won its second championship in the last three years. The Storm have won three other titles with a different group of teams in co-op. The De Pere Cooperative finishes second in its fourth state experience with the same group of schools in the co-op.

