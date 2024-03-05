Men's tennis completes undefeated weekend and moves to 8-1 overall





DAVIDSON, NC The University of Richmond men's tennis team posted two Atlantic 10 Conference victories this weekend in Davidson, N.C., beating the Wildcats on their home court 4-2 Saturday and earning a 4-1 victory over Duquesne on Sunday. After the wins, Richmond improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the A-10 while pushing the team's win streak to five straight games. Against Davidson, Spider duo Daniel Kliebhan And Paxton Pritchard defeated Kachkarov/Gongora (DAV) 6-1 Sebastian Miano And Dylan Atkinson took care of business on doubles court three with a 6-4 win over Lovrich/Ratliff (DAV). Davis Wiley And Cole Brashear was 5-4 behind Singh/Pinzon (DAV), but the match was stopped on court two. In singles against the Wildcats, Kliebhan defeated Singh (DAV) in three sets, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, while Miano cruised past Kachkarov (DAV), 6-1, 6-3. Atkinson secured the final victory for the Spiders, beating Moran (DAV) 7-6, 6-2. In the match against Duquesne, Kliebhan/Pritchard again came out on top on court one over Marshall/Teberikov (DUQ), 7(7)-6(1), while Wiley/ Cole Brashear defeated Vance/Cianciotti (DUQ) 6-2 and took the doubles point for UR. For singles, Mark Taranov put Richmond ahead 2-0 with a win over Cianciotti (DUQ), 6-0, 6-2. Atkinson continued the threat for the Spiders, defeating Vance (DUQ) 6-1, 6-3 on court five. The Dukes managed to get their only point on court three when Vogelaar (DUQ) defeated Wiley 6-4, 7(5)-6. Pritchard secured victory for the Spiders on singles court two with a 3-5, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Teberikov (DUQ). Men's tennis match results Richmond vs Davisdon

March 2, 2024 in Davidson, NC

(Davidson Tennis Courts) Richmond 4, Davidson 2 Singles Competition 1. Daniel Kliebhan (UR) final Udday Singh (DAV) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

2. Juan Camilo Perez Gongora (DAV) def. Paxton Pritchard (UR), 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

3. Alejandro Solares (DAV) UF Davis Wiley (UR), 5-7, 7-6 (2)

4. Sebastian Miano (UR) final Maxwell Kachkarov (DAV), 6-1, 6-3

5. Dylan Atkinson (UR) final Sebastian Carpio Moran (DAV), 7-6, 6-2

6. Nico Pinzon (DAV) def. Mark Taranov (UR), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Doubles match 1. Daniel Kliebhan / Paxton Pritchard (UR) final Maxwell Kachkarov/Juan Camilo Perez Gongora (DAV), 6-1

2. Udday Singh / Nico Pinzon (DAV) UF Davis Wiley / Cole Brashear (UR), 5-4

3. Sebastian Miano / Dylan Atkinson (UR) final Luca Lovrich / Charlie Ratliff (DAV), 6-4 Richmond vs. Duquesne

March 3, 2024 in Davidson, NC

(Davidson Tennis Courts) Richmond 4, Duquesne 1 Singles Competition Daniel Kliebhan (UR) vs. Kaipo Marshall (DUQ), 3-6, 7-6, 1-2,unfinished Paxton Pritchard (UR) final Tamirlan Teberikov (DUQ), 3-5, 6-1, 6-0 Keita Ducols (OLD) defeats. Davis Wiley (UR), 6-4, 7(5)-6 Sebastian Miano (UR) against Alfredo Vogelaar (DUQ), 6-2, 3-6, 4-3,unfinished Dylan Atkinson (UR) final Bode Vance (DUQ), 6-1, 6-3 Mark Taranov (UR) final Chris Cianciotti (DUQ), 6-0, 6-2 Order of finishing Single: 6, 5, 3, 2

Double, 2, 3, 1 Next one The Spiders play host to Drexel on March 8 at the Westhampton Tennis Complex before traveling to Liberty for a matchup against the Flames on March 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2024/3/4/mens-tennis-mens-completes-undefeated-weekend-moves-to-8-1-overall.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos