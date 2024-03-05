Cricket fans call for change over 'joke' details in Australia's Test triumph over NZ

Angry cricket fans are crying foul again after coming to the realization Australian test series against New Zealand are only two games. Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon were, like them, the stars for Australia won the first Test in Wellington by 172 runs on Sunday.

With the series consisting of just two Tests, it means Australia retained the Trans-Tasman Trophy after just one match – because they were the holders. It also means Australia will hold out for another three years, with the next tests against the Black Caps not until the summer of 2026/2027.

Nathan Lyon took 10 wickets as Australia won the first cricket Test against New Zealand and retained the Trans-Tasman Trophy. Image: Getty

The Black Caps have not lifted the Trans-Tasman Trophy since 1994 and have beaten Australia in Test matches just once in that period – at Bellerive Oval in Hobart in 2011. The Kiwis will be looking to break their tortured run when the second Test starts in Christchurch on Friday, but a draw would undoubtedly infuriate fans.

With T20 cricket increasingly becoming a priority for administrators, two-Test series are now commonplace on such a busy international calendar. Outside of series where Australia, England and India play each other, you rarely see a Test series consisting of more than two Tests.

The situation sparked an uproar in January when the West Indies shocked Australia at the Gabba to win their first Test on Australian soil since 1997. But as it was only a two-Test series and Australia had won the first match, it was the Aussies who celebrated with the trophy after the Windies' victory.

Cricket fans furious over the length of the series between Australia and New Zealand

And the situation has been put back in the spotlight this week, and many have complained about it Australia and New Zealand will not play more than two Tests. The tour marks the first time Australia has played Test matches in New Zealand in eight years, but fans have been left wanting by the length of the series.

One fan wrote on social media: “I said it once, and I'll say it again. How on earth is this a two-Test series? Absolute joke!” Another commented: “Stop the two Test series. The game and the fans deserve at least three.”

Australian players celebrate after their victory over New Zealand in Wellington. (Getty Images)

A third highlighted the fact that the prestigious Chappell-Hadlee Trophy is now decided by T20 matches (which Australia won 3-0). They wrote: “Especially if there is a test series immediately afterwards (which by the way should be three tests, not a pointless two).”

The fact that the series is a clash between the No. 1 (New Zealand) and No. 3 (Australia) teams in the World Test Championship is also a sore point considering the farce of two matches. The Kiwis were the top-ranked team heading into the series but have slipped to second behind India after their loss in Wellington.

Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon the heroes for Australia

Green was named player of the match after him unbeaten 174 in the first innings, which confirmed the call to move him to No. 4 in the Aussie order. Lyon then did the damage with the ball, taking 6-65 in the second innings to secure his fourth 10-wicket haul in a Test match.

The veteran Aussie bowler became the first player in the men's Tests to win a five-wicket match and a 10-wicket match, while also highest score for his team in an innings with the bat. Lyon's knock of 41 was Australia's best while in the second dig they were thrown out for 164.

