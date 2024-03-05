Carlos Alcaraz defeats Rafael Nadal at Netflix Slam in Las Vegas | Tennis news





Carlos Alcaraz defeated 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal 3-6 6-4 (14-12) on Sunday at the first Netflix Slam in Las Vegas. Nadal, who was sidelined for almost a year with a hip flexor injury before suffering a muscle injury at the start of this season, said he felt “much better than expected” in front of a sold-out crowd of 9,489 players during the friendly. , including Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Charlize Theron, Danai Gurira, Logan Lerman and Manu Rios. Image:

Nadal returns to the tour after months of absence due to injury



The showdown, the latest in Netflix's push for live streaming events, featured two superstar Spaniards in an exhibition match that was rescheduled from last year due to Nadal's injuries and arrived just in time as the two players traveled to Indians this week Wells went. Nadal returns to the tour after months away due to injury, while the match was also a bit of a physical test for Alcaraz, who suffered a right ankle injury at the Rio Open. “It's a good thing that as a player I won't play against him often,” Nadal said. “As a fan, I will hopefully enjoy watching him for many years to come. In Spain we should be very happy with the arrival of someone like Carlos. “He is a great player. He is only 20 years old and has already won two Grand Slams and a few important tournaments.” Nadal hopes to make it through Indian Wells unscathed Image:

Nadal has not played competitively since the Brisbane International in January



Nadal said he hopes to avoid injuries at Indian Wells so he can be fully fit for the upcoming clay court season, in what could be his final year on the ATP Tour. The 37-year-old, who has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles on the red clay of Roland Garros, has suggested his career could be coming to an end and missed this year's Australian Open due to pain in his surgically repaired hip. “Whatever is left, leave it in the clay season, which may or may not be the last. I haven't chosen it 100 percent yet,” Nadal said in Spanish at a news conference ahead of the Netflix Slam event. “Right now, this is how things are going. “I'm not saying goodbye because then I would say I'm not playing anymore. This is an important point and I don't want to say it because I'm not 100 percent clear about it. In the last two years I haven't been able to play. life shows you the way.” Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shares his inspirations from various sports, including athletes such as Nadal, Roger Federer and Tommy Fleetwood

Nadal is a three-time Indian Wells champion and will play his first round match at the tournament in the Southern California desert on Thursday. He has previously said his goal was to play the French Open and the Paris Olympics this year. “How did I imagine my farewell? At first I couldn't imagine it, because when you start to imagine something, it means the closer you are to it,” he said. “It wasn't something I had in mind. I want to say goodbye well, be competitive and enjoy the field. Whether that's possible or not, time will tell.” The BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from March 6 to 17 and you can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month membership – just £21 per month for 12 months. No contract, can be canceled at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/13086862/carlos-alcaraz-defeats-rafael-nadal-at-netflix-slam-in-las-vegas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos