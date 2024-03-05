Preview of the Minnesota Class A boys hockey state quarterfinals – The Rink Live





ST. PAUL The Minnesota state tournament is almost upon us. Learn about each of the eight teams heading to the Class A state tournament and who will most likely come out on top at the Xcel Energy Center. All quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday, March 6, with estimated puck drop times listed below. No. 2 Warroad vs. New Ulm (11:00 AM) *These two teams did not play each other in 2023-2024. Warroad Warriors Record: 23-5 Most recent win: 4-3 Section 8A win in double overtime over East Grand Forks Win streak: 5 Best wins in 2023-24: 6-3 W over No. 7A Delano

6-3 W over No. 5A Orono

7-6 OTW above #6A Introduction

4-3 2OTW and 4-3 OTW over No. 3A East Grand Forks

4-1 W over No. 1A Hermantown Losses in 2023-2024 3-2 OTL to St. Cloud Cathedral #2A

3-2 liters to Grand Forks Central (ND)

3-2 OTL to No. 17AA Roseau

6-3 L to No. 3A East Grand Forks

5-4 OTL to No. 20AA Moorhead PP/PK: 30.6% and 81.2% Top skaters and goaltenders Sr. F Carson Pilgrim: 29G-34A-63PTS (Mr. Hockey finalist and North Dakota commit)

Jr.F Taven James: 20G-37A-57PTS

Sr. F Murray Marvin-Cordes: 24G-27A-51PTS

Sr. D Ryan Lund: 18G-22A-40PTS

jr. D Broden Hontvet: 6G-26A-32PTS

Sr. G Ben Norris: 4 SO / .895 SV% / 2.16 GAA New Ulm Eagles Record: 23-5 Most recent win: 4-2 Section 3A win over Marshall Win streak: 4 Best wins in 2023-24: 4-3 W over No. 20A Southwest Christian/Richfield Losses in 2023-2024 6-1 L and 6-2 L to No. 15A Luverne

4-3 L to Hutchinson

4-0 L to Detroit Lakes

5-2 liters of Hopkins PP/PK: 27.2% and 81.2% Top skaters and goaltenders Sr. F Austin Uecker: 38G-41A-79PTS

Sr. F Kaden Larson: 25G-33A-58PTS

Sr. F Bryer Long: 20G-34A-54PTS

Sr. G Bryer Hoffman: 6 SO / 0.910 SV% / 2.20 GAA New Ulm celebrates after defeating Marshall in the Section 3A final on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Lund Arena in St. Peter, Minnesota. Contributed / @nuhsboyshockey Twitter No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Northfield (1 p.m.) *Cathedral and Northfield have already played each other once this season, resulting in a 4-2 victory for the Crusaders on neutral ice in Bloomington on Jan. 26. Crusaders Cathedral Record: 23-4-1 Most recent win: 4-1 Section 5A victory over Monticello Win streak: 12 Best wins in 2023-24: 3-2 OTW over No. 4A Warroad

5-2 W over No. 3A East Grand Forks

2-0 W over No. 9A Alexandria

8-5 W over No. 5A Orono

4-2 W over No. 8A Northfield

3-0 W and 4-1 W via No. 10A Monticello Losses/Draws in 2023-2024: (*all of Cathedral's losses were without senior goaltender Nick Hansen who was injured in all four of those games) 2-2 T to Thief River Falls

5-3 liters to Rock Ridge

5-0 L-tone No. 7A Delano

4-2 L to Sartell

3-1 L to No. 1A Hermantown PP/PK: 19.0% and 85.3% Top skaters and goaltenders Jr. F John Hirschfeld: 24G-51A-75PTS (leads the state in assists)

Sr. F Andrew Dwinnell: 26G-41A-67PTS

Jr. F Joey Gillespie: 29G-31A-60PTS

So. D Griffin Sturm: 9G-16A-25PTS

Sr. G Nick Hansen: 4 SO / .936 GAA / 1.44 SV% (Cathedral hasn't lost a game with Hansen in net this season) Northfield Raiders Record: 22-4-2 Most recent win: 4-1 Section 1A win over Dodge County Win streak: 3 Best wins in 2023-24: 7-1 W over No. 13A Hibbing/Chisholm

6-3 W over No. 10A Monticello

5-0 W and 4-3 W over Class AA state qualifier Rochester Century/John Marshall Losses in 2023-2024 4-1 L to No. 5A Orono

4-2 L to St. Cloud Cathedral #2A

3-2 L to Owatonna

2-1 OTL to No. 7A Delano PP/PK: 40.4% and 87.1% Top skaters and goaltenders: Sr. F Jake Geiger: 26G-38A-64PTS

Sr. F Cayden Monson: 21G-36A-57PTS

Sr. F Kamden Kaiser: 36G-19A-55PTS

Jr. G Max Frank: 4 SO / 1.58 GAA / 0.921 SV%

Sr. G Trey Shimota: 2 SO / 1.97 GAA / 0.903 SV% No. 1 Hermantown vs. Alexandria (6 p.m.) *These two teams have not yet played each other in 2023-2024. Hermantown Hawks Record: 23-5 Most recent win: 4-0 Section 7A win over Hibbing/Chisholm Win streak: 5 Best wins in 2023-24: 5-0 W over No. 14AA Centennial

5-1 W over No. 6A Mahtomedi

5-1 W over No. 7A Delano

5-1 W over No. 3A East Grand Forks

3-1 W over St. Cloud Cathedral #2A Losses in 2023-2024 3-1 L to No. 13AA Rosemount

4-0 L to No. 6AA Shakopee

4-1 L to No. 4A Warroad

3-2 L to No. 18AA White Bear Lake

3-0 L to No. 15AA St. Thomas Academy

3-2 OTL to No. 8AA Maple Grove

1-0 L to No. 20AA Moorhead

6-3 L to No. 4AA Benilde-St. Margaret's PP/PK: 18.3% and 86.6% Top skaters and goaltenders Jr.F River Freeman: 19G-22A-41PTS

Sr. F Will Esterbrooks: 13G-22A-35PTS

So. F Bradford Skytta: 16G-18A-34PTS

So. D/F AJ Francisco: 8G-16A-24PTS (was a recent participant in the World Youth Olympics)

Sr. G Dane Callaway: 5 SO / 1.75 GAA / 0.938 SV% Cardinals of Alexandria Record: 18-9-1 Most recent win: 6-1 Section 6A win over Northern Lakes Win streak: 7 Best wins in 2023-24: 6-3 W, 5-2 W and 6-1 W over the Northern Lakes No. 17A

5-1 W over No. 16A Little Falls

3-0 W over No. 10A Monticello Losses in 2023-2024 3-1 L to No. 16A Little Falls

4-0 L and 3-2 L to Sartell

2-0 L to St. Cloud Cathedral #2A

4-1 L to No. 5A Orono

2-1 L to West Fargo Sheyenne (ND)

6-1 liters to St. Cloud

3-2 L to Bemidji

4-3 L to river lakes PP/PK: 16.3% and 85.2% Top skaters and goaltenders Sr. F Evan Anderson: 17G-18A-35PTS

Sr. F. Gavin Olson: 19G-15A-34PTS

Sr. F Leo Kompelien: 14G-18A-32PTS

Sr. D Jack Lamski: 4G-24A-28PTS

Sr. G Brady Metcalf: 3 SO / 2.03 GAA / 0.919 SV% Alexandria juniors Gavin Olson (back) and Leo Kompelien (3) celebrate after Kompelien scored the winning goal for Alexandria in the Section 6A Championship over Fergus Falls on March 2, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press No. 4 Mahtomedi vs. No. 5 Orono (8 p.m.) *These two teams previously met on December 30, resulting in a 5-2 victory for Mahtomedi. Mahtomedi Zephyrs Record: 17-11 Most recent win: 3-2 Section 4A win over Southwest Christian/Richfield Win streak: 8 Best wins in 2023-24: 4-1 W over No. 11A Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

5-2 W over No. 5A Orono

2-1 OTW over Class AA state qualifier Cretin-Derham Hall

3-2 OTW over No. 20A Southwest Christian/Richfield Losses in 2023-2024 5-2 L to No. 14AA Centennial

5-2 L to No. 3A East Grand Forks

7-6 OTL to No. 4A Warroad

8-1 L and 4-1 L to No. 15AA St. Thomas Academy

9-1 L and 3-1 L to No. 7AA Hill-Murray

5-1 L to No. 1A Hermantown

2-1 OTL to No. 7A Delano

6-2 L to No. 1AA Minnetonka

4-0 L to No. 10AA Eden Prairie PP/PK: 22.4% and 83.2% Top skaters and goaltenders Sr. F Jake Hodd-Chlebeck: 25G-22A-47PTS

So. F Jimmy Egan: 9G-37A-46PTS

Sr. F Gage Wegleitner: 11G-22A-33PTS

Jr.D Sam Harris: 5G-21A-26PTS

Sr. F. Patrick Egan: 15G-6A-21PTS

Sr. G Charlie Brandt: 3 SO / 3.23 GAA / 0.898 SV%

Jr. G Wes Strub: 2 SO / 2.06 GAA / 0.925 SV% Orono Spartans Record: 20-8 Most recent win: 4-1 Section 2A win over Minneapolis Win streak: 5 Best wins in 2023-24: 5-0 W over No. 10A Monticello

4-1 W over No. 8A Northfield

4-3 OTW over No. 16A Little Falls

4-1 W over No. 9A Alexandria

3-2 W over No. 7A Delano

3-1 W over No. 20A Southwest Christian/Richfield Losses in 2023-2024 6-3 L to No. 4A Warroad

3-1 L for Duluth Denfeld

8-5 L to St. Cloud Cathedral #2A

5-2 L to No. 6A Mahtomedi

3-2 L to St. Louis Park

3-2 liters to St. Cloud

6-3 L to No. 4AA Benilde-St. Margaret's

2-1 OTL to No. 5AA Chanhassen PP/PK: 25.6% and 85.9% Top skaters and goaltenders So. F Jackson Knight: 20G-22A-42PTS

Sr. D. Joey Mugaas: 10G-25A-35PTS

So. F Rory Kvern: 15G-14A-29PTS

Sr. DJohn Engebretson: 5G-21A-26PTS

Sr. F Easton Sankey: 13G-12A-25PTS

Sr. G Peyton Anderson: 3 SO / 1.92 GAA / 0.910 SV%

