Preview of the Minnesota Class A boys hockey state quarterfinals – The Rink Live
ST. PAUL The Minnesota state tournament is almost upon us. Learn about each of the eight teams heading to the Class A state tournament and who will most likely come out on top at the Xcel Energy Center.
All quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday, March 6, with estimated puck drop times listed below.
No. 2 Warroad vs. New Ulm (11:00 AM)
*These two teams did not play each other in 2023-2024.
Warroad Warriors
Record: 23-5
Most recent win: 4-3 Section 8A win in double overtime over East Grand Forks
Win streak: 5
Best wins in 2023-24:
- 6-3 W over No. 7A Delano
- 6-3 W over No. 5A Orono
- 7-6 OTW above #6A Introduction
- 4-3 2OTW and 4-3 OTW over No. 3A East Grand Forks
- 4-1 W over No. 1A Hermantown
Losses in 2023-2024
- 3-2 OTL to St. Cloud Cathedral #2A
- 3-2 liters to Grand Forks Central (ND)
- 3-2 OTL to No. 17AA Roseau
- 6-3 L to No. 3A East Grand Forks
- 5-4 OTL to No. 20AA Moorhead
PP/PK: 30.6% and 81.2%
Top skaters and goaltenders
- Sr. F Carson Pilgrim: 29G-34A-63PTS (Mr. Hockey finalist and North Dakota commit)
- Jr.F Taven James: 20G-37A-57PTS
- Sr. F Murray Marvin-Cordes: 24G-27A-51PTS
- Sr. D Ryan Lund: 18G-22A-40PTS
- jr. D Broden Hontvet: 6G-26A-32PTS
- Sr. G Ben Norris: 4 SO / .895 SV% / 2.16 GAA
New Ulm Eagles
Record: 23-5
Most recent win: 4-2 Section 3A win over Marshall
Win streak: 4
Best wins in 2023-24:
- 4-3 W over No. 20A Southwest Christian/Richfield
Losses in 2023-2024
- 6-1 L and 6-2 L to No. 15A Luverne
- 4-3 L to Hutchinson
- 4-0 L to Detroit Lakes
- 5-2 liters of Hopkins
PP/PK: 27.2% and 81.2%
Top skaters and goaltenders
- Sr. F Austin Uecker: 38G-41A-79PTS
- Sr. F Kaden Larson: 25G-33A-58PTS
- Sr. F Bryer Long: 20G-34A-54PTS
- Sr. G Bryer Hoffman: 6 SO / 0.910 SV% / 2.20 GAA
No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Northfield (1 p.m.)
*Cathedral and Northfield have already played each other once this season, resulting in a 4-2 victory for the Crusaders on neutral ice in Bloomington on Jan. 26.
Crusaders Cathedral
Record: 23-4-1
Most recent win: 4-1 Section 5A victory over Monticello
Win streak: 12
Best wins in 2023-24:
- 3-2 OTW over No. 4A Warroad
- 5-2 W over No. 3A East Grand Forks
- 2-0 W over No. 9A Alexandria
- 8-5 W over No. 5A Orono
- 4-2 W over No. 8A Northfield
- 3-0 W and 4-1 W via No. 10A Monticello
Losses/Draws in 2023-2024: (*all of Cathedral's losses were without senior goaltender Nick Hansen who was injured in all four of those games)
- 2-2 T to Thief River Falls
- 5-3 liters to Rock Ridge
- 5-0 L-tone No. 7A Delano
- 4-2 L to Sartell
- 3-1 L to No. 1A Hermantown
PP/PK: 19.0% and 85.3%
Top skaters and goaltenders
- Jr. F John Hirschfeld: 24G-51A-75PTS (leads the state in assists)
- Sr. F Andrew Dwinnell: 26G-41A-67PTS
- Jr. F Joey Gillespie: 29G-31A-60PTS
- So. D Griffin Sturm: 9G-16A-25PTS
- Sr. G Nick Hansen: 4 SO / .936 GAA / 1.44 SV% (Cathedral hasn't lost a game with Hansen in net this season)
Northfield Raiders
Record: 22-4-2
Most recent win: 4-1 Section 1A win over Dodge County
Win streak: 3
Best wins in 2023-24:
- 7-1 W over No. 13A Hibbing/Chisholm
- 6-3 W over No. 10A Monticello
- 5-0 W and 4-3 W over Class AA state qualifier Rochester Century/John Marshall
Losses in 2023-2024
- 4-1 L to No. 5A Orono
- 4-2 L to St. Cloud Cathedral #2A
- 3-2 L to Owatonna
- 2-1 OTL to No. 7A Delano
PP/PK: 40.4% and 87.1%
Top skaters and goaltenders:
- Sr. F Jake Geiger: 26G-38A-64PTS
- Sr. F Cayden Monson: 21G-36A-57PTS
- Sr. F Kamden Kaiser: 36G-19A-55PTS
- Jr. G Max Frank: 4 SO / 1.58 GAA / 0.921 SV%
- Sr. G Trey Shimota: 2 SO / 1.97 GAA / 0.903 SV%
No. 1 Hermantown vs. Alexandria (6 p.m.)
*These two teams have not yet played each other in 2023-2024.
Hermantown Hawks
Record: 23-5
Most recent win:
Win streak: 5
Best wins in 2023-24:
- 5-0 W over No. 14AA Centennial
- 5-1 W over No. 6A Mahtomedi
- 5-1 W over No. 7A Delano
- 5-1 W over No. 3A East Grand Forks
- 3-1 W over St. Cloud Cathedral #2A
Losses in 2023-2024
- 3-1 L to No. 13AA Rosemount
- 4-0 L to No. 6AA Shakopee
- 4-1 L to No. 4A Warroad
- 3-2 L to No. 18AA White Bear Lake
- 3-0 L to No. 15AA St. Thomas Academy
- 3-2 OTL to No. 8AA Maple Grove
- 1-0 L to No. 20AA Moorhead
- 6-3 L to No. 4AA Benilde-St. Margaret's
PP/PK: 18.3% and 86.6%
Top skaters and goaltenders
- Jr.F River Freeman: 19G-22A-41PTS
- Sr. F Will Esterbrooks: 13G-22A-35PTS
- So. F Bradford Skytta: 16G-18A-34PTS
- So. D/F AJ Francisco: 8G-16A-24PTS (was a recent participant in the World Youth Olympics)
- Sr. G Dane Callaway: 5 SO / 1.75 GAA / 0.938 SV%
Cardinals of Alexandria
Record: 18-9-1
Most recent win: 6-1 Section 6A win over Northern Lakes
Win streak: 7
Best wins in 2023-24:
- 6-3 W, 5-2 W and 6-1 W over the Northern Lakes No. 17A
- 5-1 W over No. 16A Little Falls
- 3-0 W over No. 10A Monticello
Losses in 2023-2024
- 3-1 L to No. 16A Little Falls
- 4-0 L and 3-2 L to Sartell
- 2-0 L to St. Cloud Cathedral #2A
- 4-1 L to No. 5A Orono
- 2-1 L to West Fargo Sheyenne (ND)
- 6-1 liters to St. Cloud
- 3-2 L to Bemidji
- 4-3 L to river lakes
PP/PK: 16.3% and 85.2%
Top skaters and goaltenders
- Sr. F Evan Anderson: 17G-18A-35PTS
- Sr. F. Gavin Olson: 19G-15A-34PTS
- Sr. F Leo Kompelien: 14G-18A-32PTS
- Sr. D Jack Lamski: 4G-24A-28PTS
- Sr. G Brady Metcalf: 3 SO / 2.03 GAA / 0.919 SV%
No. 4 Mahtomedi vs. No. 5 Orono (8 p.m.)
*These two teams previously met on December 30, resulting in a 5-2 victory for Mahtomedi.
Mahtomedi Zephyrs
Record: 17-11
Most recent win: 3-2 Section 4A win over Southwest Christian/Richfield
Win streak: 8
Best wins in 2023-24:
- 4-1 W over No. 11A Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
- 5-2 W over No. 5A Orono
- 2-1 OTW over Class AA state qualifier Cretin-Derham Hall
- 3-2 OTW over No. 20A Southwest Christian/Richfield
Losses in 2023-2024
- 5-2 L to No. 14AA Centennial
- 5-2 L to No. 3A East Grand Forks
- 7-6 OTL to No. 4A Warroad
- 8-1 L and 4-1 L to No. 15AA St. Thomas Academy
- 9-1 L and 3-1 L to No. 7AA Hill-Murray
- 5-1 L to No. 1A Hermantown
- 2-1 OTL to No. 7A Delano
- 6-2 L to No. 1AA Minnetonka
- 4-0 L to No. 10AA Eden Prairie
PP/PK: 22.4% and 83.2%
Top skaters and goaltenders
- Sr. F Jake Hodd-Chlebeck: 25G-22A-47PTS
- So. F Jimmy Egan: 9G-37A-46PTS
- Sr. F Gage Wegleitner: 11G-22A-33PTS
- Jr.D Sam Harris: 5G-21A-26PTS
- Sr. F. Patrick Egan: 15G-6A-21PTS
- Sr. G Charlie Brandt: 3 SO / 3.23 GAA / 0.898 SV%
- Jr. G Wes Strub: 2 SO / 2.06 GAA / 0.925 SV%
Orono Spartans
Record: 20-8
Most recent win: 4-1 Section 2A win over Minneapolis
Win streak: 5
Best wins in 2023-24:
- 5-0 W over No. 10A Monticello
- 4-1 W over No. 8A Northfield
- 4-3 OTW over No. 16A Little Falls
- 4-1 W over No. 9A Alexandria
- 3-2 W over No. 7A Delano
- 3-1 W over No. 20A Southwest Christian/Richfield
Losses in 2023-2024
- 6-3 L to No. 4A Warroad
- 3-1 L for Duluth Denfeld
- 8-5 L to St. Cloud Cathedral #2A
- 5-2 L to No. 6A Mahtomedi
- 3-2 L to St. Louis Park
- 3-2 liters to St. Cloud
- 6-3 L to No. 4AA Benilde-St. Margaret's
- 2-1 OTL to No. 5AA Chanhassen
PP/PK: 25.6% and 85.9%
Top skaters and goaltenders
- So. F Jackson Knight: 20G-22A-42PTS
- Sr. D. Joey Mugaas: 10G-25A-35PTS
- So. F Rory Kvern: 15G-14A-29PTS
- Sr. DJohn Engebretson: 5G-21A-26PTS
- Sr. F Easton Sankey: 13G-12A-25PTS
- Sr. G Peyton Anderson: 3 SO / 1.92 GAA / 0.910 SV%
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in mass communications and a minor in writing and rhetoric studies.
