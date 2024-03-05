Bledson and Kent selected to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Second Team





ST. LOUIS – Indiana State men's basketball redshirt senior Xavier Bledson and junior Jayson Kent were named to the Missouri Valley Scholar-Athlete Second Team, which was voted on by the league's sports information directors. The scholar-athlete teams consist of 14 student-athletes divided into a first team, second team and honors team. ISU is one of three teams with multiple athletes on the three teams. Xavier Bledson 3.825, Criminology Bledson is a redshirt senior from Gainesville, Georgia, who transferred to Indiana State three years ago following the hiring of Coach Schertz. Bledson is currently earning his second bachelor's degree in criminology, after recently earning his first bachelor's degree in sports management. He played in all 31 regular season games as the Sycamores' sixth man, moving into the starting role when teammates were ruled out. In those 31 games, Bledson averaged 6.9 points per game and shot 45.3% from the floor in 18.9 minutes per game. Jayson Kent 3.51, Sports management Kent is a junior from Oak Forest, Illinois, in his sophomore year at Indiana State, with his first stop at Bradley coming the first two years of his collegiate career. Kent played in 30 games this season, starting 29. He averaged 12.7 points per game in the regular season while shooting 61.3% from the field, grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game and averaging 29.9 minutes per match. Requirements Student-athletes must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically and must be enrolled at their institution as an undergraduate or graduate student at the time of nomination. [The 12-month residency requirement for undergraduate transfers is no longer required.] An undergraduate student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale), and a graduate student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a scale of 4.0), both as a bachelor and as a student. graduate student, unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and do not have an established graduate GPA. Follow the Sycamores VisitGoSycamores.com for the latest information on SycamoreBasketball. You can also find the team on social media includingTweet,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from bothApp Storeand theGoogle Play Store.

