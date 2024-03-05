Sports
Big League Dreams – The New York Times
We met the two sisters in a small village a thousand kilometers away from where the main event took place.
India had just launched a new women's cricket league, attracting a whopping $500 million in private investment, and it felt like a big moment. A career in sports for young women was no longer just a dream. Now there could be economic opportunity and even stardom.
Most of the players on the glamorous new stage came from humble small-town backgrounds, like Harmanpreet Kaur, who rose to the top of the game from a village in Punjab and persevered despite all obstacles.
We wanted to know what it all looked like for other young Indian girls with dreams.
So we traveled to the village of Dharoki, in Ms. Kaur's home province, where we met a cheerful group of young girls training under the mentorship of a police officer who had carved out a corner of his family land into training fields. Among them were Naina, 13, and her older sister Sunaina, 14.
The Women's Premier League has just started its second season much fanfarebut then, in the spring, it was still new when we saw the girls running their two-mile warm-up loop through the village, going through their exercises with lots of giggling and then disappearing into the dusk on their bikes.
It wasn't until one evening we climbed the rickety stairs to the one-room house where this photo was taken (the girls' parents both work as sweepers) that we fully understood how much the new cricket league could mean.
In India, any promise of upward mobility is hampered by the country's struggle to generate enough jobs. For women, that challenge is compounded by the common perception that their place is in the home.
Now cricket may offer a different path for some. It is extremely popular in India and is played or watched in almost every household.
The high nationalism of sport grants women a certain freedom to place themselves in the world in a way that does almost nothing, writes Sohini Chattopadhyay in an new book about the women athletes in India.
Naina, Sunaina and their teammates are still working on their skills and still cycling through the mustard fields to their practice field. Last year the sisters were selected to play at a higher level, in competitions in other districts.
They came back with some advice: the girls had to say something so they could be heard across the cricket field. There may also be a life lesson in that, but for the time being it is clear that they have taken the advice to heart in the field.
During a recent visit to Dharoki, we saw them once again running laps, teasing their mentor and joking with each other. They finished with another strength exercise, taking turns climbing the rope hanging from a peepal tree.
There was a great deal of trust around them.
And loud they were indeed.
Photo by Atul Loke, written by Mujib Mashal
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/04/world/asia/india-womens-premier-league-photo.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi to meet Australian Prime Minister, discuss defense pact, investment IKN
- Jets Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Hollywood Brown and Tyron Smith Considered Free Agent Targets | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats and Rumors
- Big League Dreams – The New York Times
- Google co-founder says the company 'definitely failed' with Gemini's image generation
- Trump and the Supreme Court: his legal peril has only just begun
- Will Britain get a tax cut in Jeremy Hunt's Spring 2024 Budget?
- John Candy's children pay moving tribute to late actor on 30th anniversary of his tragic death aged 43: 'A life with and without you'
- The Best White Dresses to Wear for 2024
- Google Pixel now lets you share HDR photos and videos to Instagram
- 'False Claim After False Claim': Daniel Dale Checks Trump's Remarks After SCOTUS Ruling
- Bledson and Kent selected to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Second Team
- North Hollywood LAFD Fire Station Honors Firefighter Killed in Arson 4 Decades Ago