Big League Dreams – The New York Times

We met the two sisters in a small village a thousand kilometers away from where the main event took place.

India had just launched a new women's cricket league, attracting a whopping $500 million in private investment, and it felt like a big moment. A career in sports for young women was no longer just a dream. Now there could be economic opportunity and even stardom.

Most of the players on the glamorous new stage came from humble small-town backgrounds, like Harmanpreet Kaur, who rose to the top of the game from a village in Punjab and persevered despite all obstacles.

We wanted to know what it all looked like for other young Indian girls with dreams.

So we traveled to the village of Dharoki, in Ms. Kaur's home province, where we met a cheerful group of young girls training under the mentorship of a police officer who had carved out a corner of his family land into training fields. Among them were Naina, 13, and her older sister Sunaina, 14.

The Women's Premier League has just started its second season much fanfarebut then, in the spring, it was still new when we saw the girls running their two-mile warm-up loop through the village, going through their exercises with lots of giggling and then disappearing into the dusk on their bikes.

It wasn't until one evening we climbed the rickety stairs to the one-room house where this photo was taken (the girls' parents both work as sweepers) that we fully understood how much the new cricket league could mean.

In India, any promise of upward mobility is hampered by the country's struggle to generate enough jobs. For women, that challenge is compounded by the common perception that their place is in the home.

Now cricket may offer a different path for some. It is extremely popular in India and is played or watched in almost every household.