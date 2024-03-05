2024 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey committee selects championship field





INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Committee today announced the 13-team field for the 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship. Nine conferences received automatic qualification. The remaining four teams were selected at large by the committee. The championship play-off format includes five first-round matches, on March 9, and four quarter-finals, on March 16, to be played on the campuses of the participating institutions. All matches in the championship are single elimination. The four quarterfinal winners will advance to Hartford, Connecticut for the semifinals and championship matches, which will take place March 21-23 at the Koeppel Community Sports Center. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are: Commonwealth Coastal Conference Endicott (17-5-5) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Plymouth St.(23-2-2) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Olaf (14-11-3) New England Hockey Conference Hobart (25-2-1) New England Small College Athletic Conference Trinity (Connecticut) (23-3-1) Northern Collegiate Hockey Association St. Norbertus (22-6-0) State University of New York Athletics Conference Cortland (18-8-2) United Collegiate Hockey Conference Utica (23-2-3) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Stevens Point (21-5-1) Adrian (22-6-1), Curry (20-5-1), Elmira (19-7-1) and SUNY Geneseo (21-5-0) enter the field as the four at-large selections. The semifinals and championship games will be streamed live on NCAA.com. In 2023, Hobart claimed his first title with a 3-2 OT victory over Adrian at the Raymond J. Bourque Arena in Beverly, Massachusetts. For more information about the 2024 Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship, log on to NCAA.com. 35 Hockey Slang Words, Defined Here are 35 hockey slang words you might hear at an NCAA rink near you, defined: READ MORE Men's Frozen Four 2024: College Hockey Championship Bracket, Scores, Schedule Catch the 2024 DI Men's Ice Hockey Tournament through the 2024 Frozen Four at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. READ MORE 2024 NCAA DIII Men's Ice Hockey Championship: Selection Show Information, Schedule The 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Ice Championship runs through the National Championship Game on March 23 in Hartford, CT at the Koeppel Community Center READ MORE

