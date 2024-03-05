Quadri hopes to end the curse over the African Games in Ghana





Nigeria's top-ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, is hoping to add the African Games men's singles title to his medal collection, The PUNCH reports. The 32-year-old bowed out in the first round of the men's singles, beating Central African Republic's Mbati Kombissgue in three straight sets to advance to the round of 32 scheduled for Friday. He believes he has a great chance of achieving his championship dream after progressing to the quarter-finals on Monday. Quadri also defeated Andre Quibuco and Stephanie Quachie 3-0 and 3-1 on Monday in the round of 32 and round of 16 respectively. The only African medal missing from the Quadris collection is the men's singles title at the African Games. Winning the men's singles title is what I hope to achieve here, Quadri said. In the past I have lost twice in a row in the men's singles final, but this time I believe I will be lucky if I win the final in Ghana. Quadri, considered the most successful African table tennis player in recent times, is making his fourth appearance at the Accra Games since making his debut at the 2011 edition in Maputo, Mozambique, where he reached the semi-finals and eventually finished fourth. At the 2015 edition in Brazzaville, Congo, Quadri reached his first-ever men's singles final, but lost the pulsating final 4-3 to Egypt's Omar Assar. He replicated his class again at the 2019 edition in Rabat, Morocco, when he stopped Assar from regaining the title in the semi-finals but lost the title to compatriot Olajide Omotayo in the final. Meanwhile, Nigerian table tennis coach Segun Toriola is banking on Quadri to maintain the country's dominance in table tennis at the African Games. I spoke to him and he is aiming for his first gold medal at the African Games. He is ready to fight for the title and I am happy with his performance. At the last edition of the African Games in Rabat, Morocco, Nigeria ranked second after winning 10 medals (two gold, four silver and four bronze) and finished in the top three in the last four editions of the competitions . In the history of table tennis at the African Games, Team Nigeria has won eight men's singles titles. Kasali Lasisi won gold at the second edition of the Games hosted in Nigeria in 1973, while Atanda Musa won consecutive titles in 1987 and 1991. The current coach, Toriola, has won four consecutive men's singles titles (1995, 1999, 2003 and 2007), while Olajide Omotayo is the reigning champion, having won it in 2019.

