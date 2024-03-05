Track and Field releases schedule for 2024 outdoor season





Hendrik Lenhardt Assistant, Communications and Strategic Brand Engagement CINCINNATIThe University of Cincinnati men's and women's track and field programs released their 2024 outdoor schedule on Monday. The Bearcats have twelve meets scheduled for 2024, including their annual home meet, the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational. Cincinnati begins its outdoor season with a visit to Orlando, Florida, for the Black and Gold Invitational, hosted by UCF, on March 15-16. The Black and Gold Invitational is one of three meetings organized by current and future opponents of the conference that Cincinnati will travel to this season. The Bearcats also head to Tucson, Ariz., for the Jim Click Shootout Invitation on April 5-6 (Arizona) and Waco, Texas, to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational on April 19-20 (Baylor). The Bearcat's only home game of the season, the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational, will be held March 29-30. Day one will feature throwing events at Coy Field, while all day two events will take place at Gettler Stadium. More information about the home game will follow later. The weekend of the home meet will also be Cincinnati's first split-squad weekend of the year as a select group of distance runners head to Raleigh, NC to compete in the Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State. Cincinnati then heads all the way to California to compete in one of the country's premier distance events, the Bryan Clay Invitational, in Azusa on April 11-13 before competing in the Wake Forest Invitational on April 19, the same weekend of the Michael Johnson Invitational. To conclude the regular outdoor season, the teams will split up again and travel to the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (April 25-27) and the Clark Wood Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky (April 26-27). Championship season kicks off with the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 9-11 in Waco, Texas. It is the last chance for teams and athletes to qualify for NCAA competition. The NCAA East First Rounds will be held close to home in Lexington, Kentucky, May 22-25. Last season, Cincinnati sent a record 19 individual qualifiers to the meet and had five athletes advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place June 6-8 this year in Eugene, Oregon. // FOLLOW THE BEAR CATS For the latest information on Cincinnati Track and Field/Cross Country, visit GoBEARCATS.com and follow @GoBearcatsTFXC on X, Instagram and Facebook.

