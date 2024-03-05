Cameron Green could skip white-ball cricket to focus on the Indian Test series

The huge priority given to knocking out arch-rivals India next summer could see Cameron Green skip white-ball cricket for Australia and instead play the Sheffield Shield after the recent success of following a similar plan.

Green has become a three-format player for Australia, having played recent ODIs against the West Indies, but was left out of the T20s to play for Western Australia instead in his final hit before the Test tour of New Zealand. Zealand.

He scored an unbeaten century in Tasmania and the proof that that was the perfect preparation was clear with Green's huge unbeaten, match-high 174 in Australia's big opening Test win in Wellington.

It was the confidence booster Green needed after struggling in his first few innings after being elevated to No. 4 in the batting lineup.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Cameron Green on his way to the big hundred in Wellington. Photo: Marty Melville / AFP Source: AFP

Given how well it worked and the importance of the Indian series at home, Australian coach Andrew McDonald has floated the idea of ​​leaving Green out of the scheduled ODIs and T20Is against Pakistan starting next home summer.

McDonald said the switch between formats had not been kind to the 24-year-old Green and that next summer's Test series were incredibly important.

The Australians have not beaten India in a Test series for a decade, including India's past two visits to Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

He has become an all three format player and we thought his biggest challenge was moving between formats, McDonald said of Green's increasing value.

We felt that keeping Cam in one format for a while gave him the best opportunity, and that won't always be the case with everyone.

Other players can (easier) transition from one-day international cricket to Test cricket, and it is likely the more experienced players who have done it over time.

It's a big decision to leave someone out of international cricket when they're potentially in the top 11, so I'm glad he embraced that when we had that conversation with him, and the return on that is quite immediate.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Green is about to skip white ball cricket. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

The next stress point on that will be next summer leading to the Indian Test series where we got Pakistan in ODI cricket and T20 cricket.

I would probably want to make the mistake of preparing him for a red ball. We know how good he is as a white ball player, so prioritize what it looks like next summer.

The white ball crickets are important but gosh those Test summers are important so I think with the results (in Wellington) he'll probably come to us and say can you give us a couple of Shield games before the first Test against India?

McDonald said Green, who was dropped during the Ashes before being called back up amid a reshuffle that saw Steve Smith elevated to the opening, was clearly among the best six batters in Australia as evidenced by his second Test century.

His preferred position, as we have seen in Shield cricket, is number 4 and we think he can be an option there in the long term, McDonald said.

This is a big step in that direction. The talk is that he is a quality player, and the statistics that everyone was looking at at the start of his (international) career probably did not reflect the player in front of us.

I think we've seen a snapshot of that now, and the audience has been able to see what we've seen over time.