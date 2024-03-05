Oregon State Beavers spring football opens: 5 things that have our attention





The next step of Trent Bray's first year as Oregon State football coach takes place Tuesday morning with the first of 15 spring practices. The Beavers gather at Prothro Field with a roster retooled by transfers and a new coaching staff. Bray oversees his first training after taking over the program after six years of being run by Jonathan Smith. Oregon State will practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the next two weeks, kicking off for finals week and spring break and resuming in April with the final nine practices. Spring training will conclude with a public display, likely some sort of game, at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 20. Here are five things to keep in mind as spring training starts Tuesday: 1. How Trent Bray runs a practice During Jonathan Smith's six-year tenure, Bray was by far the most involved coach in practices watched by the media. He burned as many calories as the players during a two-hour training session. Will Bray call back as head coach and play the role of CEO and oversee the action, or will he start drills? Will training go faster under Bray? More team and scrimmage style drills? 2. The race for the starting quarterback As is often the case in the spring, the position of most intrigue is quarterback. It's a blank canvas as of Tuesday, as two transfers and a returner are the likely candidates vying for the starting job in the Aug. 31 season opener. Idaho's Gevani McCoy, Missouri's Gabarri Johnson and fifth-year junior Ben Gulbranson are in the mix. Look for the three to get enough reps early on on the first and second offense. There is no favorite, although it will be interesting to see how Johnson, a highly touted four-star recruit from the class of 2023, fares through the spring. 3. Development of the offensive line Oregon State's signature position group in recent years has been an offensive line that could dominate in the running game. That was under offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, now at Michigan State. The Kyle DeVan era begins on Tuesday. The former Beaver doesn't have Michalczik's coaching resume, but it is growing. Don't expect DeVan's offensive line to mirror Michalczik's, as the offense will be different. But can it be effective, and just as importantly, can the Beavers continue their good health among the key players? 4. Keith Heywards approach to defense Bray didn't bring Heyward to Oregon State to blow up the defense. Performing at a high level during Bray's tenure as defensive coordinator. But Heyward will do things his way, to a certain extent. It will be interesting to see the wrinkles he adds to Oregon State's defensive style. 5. Development of returning young players While there has been a lot of talk about those who transferred to OSU this offseason, it shouldn't be lost that Oregon State has signed a new 2023 class of freshmen. It starts with a quartet of receivers in Tastean Reddicks, Zachary Card, Montrel Hatten Jr. and David Wells. On defense, we should look for the progress of defensive backs Harlem Howard and Andre Jordan Jr., inside linebacker Isaiah Chisom, outside linebacker Zakiah Saez and defensive linemen Kelze Howard and Thomas Collins. –Nick Daschel covers football, basketball and other Beaver-related athletics topics at Oregon State. Reach him at 360-607-4824, [email protected] or @nickdaschel. Our journalism needs your support. Subscribe to OregonLive.com today. MORE BEAVERS COVERAGE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/beavers/2024/03/oregon-state-beavers-spring-football-opens-5-things-that-have-our-attention.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos