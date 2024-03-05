Hagen Burrows of Minnetonka is the Metro boys hockey player of the year





Among a roster of sharp Minnetonka hockey minds, senior Hagen Burrows is known as “The Professor.” His seven teammates with Division I college plans, coaches and opposing players rave about Burrows' intelligence on the ice. “He really likes the time and space,” Chanhassen senior goaltender Kam Hendrickson said. “You notice he will change his body position and move his stick, and those things make it a challenge to stop him.” Hendrickson stopped Burrows and company repeatedly in a 2-1 loss to the mighty Skippers, a previously undefeated defending state tournament champion, in Class 2A, Section 2 last Thursday. However, the unexpected loss does not define Burrows' legacy. Burrows, a right winger, scored 19 goals and led Minnetonka in assists (38) and points (57) while playing a 60-yard rushing game and competing at a high level. Off the ice, “The Professor” has an average of 4.3 points. Hagen Burrows Stats Burrows, who signed with the University of Denver, remains in the running for Mr. Hockey Award presented Sunday after the state tournament. The 6-2, 165-pound forward won't be alone on the banquet stage at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Teammates John Stout and Javon Moore are also among the 10 finalists. “He has a nose for the net,” Stout said. “He puts himself in a position to score every shift.” In a rare case of continuity, Burrows played for three years with Moore on the left wing and Gavin Garry in the But the line was too effective to switch. The trio moved the puck as a secret among friends. “Everyone talks about scoring and points, but where I think our line is most effective is that we really don't get scored on,” Burrows said. “We take defense so seriously and we love playing other teams' best lines. We feel like we can nullify them and be difficult to play against. We all have our different strengths and weaknesses, and we pick each other up.” Burrows enrolled at Minnetonka as a freshman and played Bantam at nearby Orono as a sophomore. Last season as a junior, he led Minnetonka to the Class 2A state tournament championship with team highs in goals (24) and points (50). He scored the first goal in all three of the Skippers' wins in St. Paul and added a late goal to force overtime against Hill-Murray in the quarterfinals. As assistant captain this winter, Burrows helped deliver coach Sean Goldsworthy's message about rising expectations. What's good about Minnetonka still needs to get better. “Going into the year, we've always talked about we're not protecting anything this year because we don't have anything,” Burrows said. “We're still getting better, even after last year. But it's a new team and we're trying to take something we want.” Chanhassen coach Sean Bloomfield included Burrows in his All-Metro vote and showered the young man with nothing but praise. “In my opinion, [Burrows is] the most likely player from Minnetonka to play at the NHL level. Has the combination of size and skating, with a knack for scoring that stands out in a high-scoring forward,” Bloomfield said. “He plays a consistent game and must be controlled every second he is on the ice.”

