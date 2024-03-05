Indian TT teams: Indian TT teams make Oly cut for the first time | Chennai News







Sharath Kamal, who has represented India in four Olympic Games, was ecstatic about India's qualification.

It's a surreal moment as we compete in the team event at the Olympic Games for the first time. On a personal level, this is a significant achievement for me as this will be my last performance. I have played singles four times, but have always wanted to qualify for the team event (which was introduced in Beijing in 2008). Over the past two years I have focused solely on contributing to the team's qualification and we have finally succeeded. Moreover, winning a draw at the Olympics would mean advancing to the quarter-finals and that in itself would be a huge achievement for Indian table tennis, Sharath told TOI.

Despite not qualifying directly for the recently concluded World Table Tennis Team Championships, both Indian teams reached the pre-quarter-finals and that was enough. We knew that if we reached the round of 16 of the World Championships, we would qualify for the Olympic Games. We didn't have the best start as we lost to lower ranked Poland in the second group stage. However, we pulled out all the stops to beat Kazakhstan in the Round of 32 match and advanced to the pre-quarters, Sharath added.

Qualification in team events is also of great importance as India can field two direct entries in the men's and women's singles categories. The team qualification has now helped us secure two direct entries into the singles events, which will be decided by the federation. My main focus will be on playing team events rather than singles events.

Indian men's and women's TT teams qualify for the Olympics based on world rankings. There were still seven spots to be filled in the team events. Teams from Poland, Sweden, Thailand, Croatia and Slovenia secure their passage to Paris. Sharath Kamal expresses his excitement. Important milestone for Indian table tennis history. Jaismine crashes during the World Olympic boxing qualifier

India's disappointing performance at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, continued as Jaismine Lamboria was forced to make an early exit. Deepak Bhoria and Narender Berwal also bowed. The second World Olympic boxing qualifier will be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

