Men's basketball concludes the regular season on Tuesday at UMBC

VETAL, N.Y. – Binghamton men's basketball (14-14, 6-9 America East) makes its annual March trek to Baltimore to take on UMBC (11-19, 6-9 AE) Tuesday night in the regular season finale in the Chesapeake Arena. The teams are part of a three-way logja in fifth place going into the final match. Binghamton, winners of two straight and three of four, will take the fifth through eighth seeds to a road quarterfinal match on Saturday. A win would give BU the #5 seed for the upcoming AE tournament and send BU back to Durham for a Saturday quarter at #4 UNH

The Bearcats have 14 overall wins, the most in 15 years (since 2008-09, the America East title team has won 23). Binghamton finished with a 10-4 home record, but will look to improve on its 4-10 road mark.

Senior guard Tymu Chenery continues to lead BU in scoring (14.8 ppg.). Graduated forward Armon Harried is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds against conference opponents. Freshmen forward Gavin Walsh is this week's America East Rookie of the Week after averaging 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in last week's pair of wins. Both Harried and Walsh are Baltimore residents and a large Bearcat contingent is expected to be in attendance Tuesday evening.

OVERUMBC

Been inactive since beating NJIT 79-60 in Newark on Thursday

In that game, UMBC extended a seven-point halftime lead with 47 points in the second half (17-of-20 FT)

Marcus Banks Jr. had team-high 18 and leading scorer Dion Brown (18.9 ppg.) added 15; team held NJIT to 29% shooting

The team has won four of the last five after previously losing five of six

Six of the eight AE losses were by six or fewer points

Team scores 79 ppg. (third in AE) but gave up 81 ppg. (last)

Lost all five starters from 18-14 team that went 8-8 in AE and tied BU for fourth in the standings

Averaging more than 19 wins over the past seven seasons and six years removed from becoming the first #16 seed to defeat a #1 seed when the Retrievers shocked Virginia, 74-54, in the 2018 NCAAs .

In rebuilding mode with 11 newcomers (6 freshmen) this season

ALL-TIME SERIES VS. UMBC

UMBC leads the all-time series, which started in 2004, 25-20

In the first game between the two teams on Feb. 15 in Vestal, UMBC hit 12 three-pointers, built a double-digit cushion and held off BU 89-78. The Retrievers shot 56 percent in the second half to maintain their 11-point halftime margin. Binghamton trailed by as many as 16 points midway through the second half before pulling to within six, 82-76, with 3:17 to play. But UMBC drilled its 12th 3-pointer with 2:46 left for the final dagger. BU played without a point guard Symir Torrence . Armon Harried completed and finished with team highs of 19 points and six assists. Tymu Chenery 16 points added

. completed and finished with team highs of 19 points and six assists. 16 points added UMBC won the season series for the second straight year last winter, but BU prevailed 67-65 in the America East quarterfinals in Baltimore last March 4.

That postseason game was postponed six hours due to a power outage before fifth-seeded BU outlasted fourth-seeded UMBC to advance to the semifinals for the second straight year and third time in five years. Jacob Falko (16 pts.) and And Petcash sank two free throws each in the final 18 seconds and Armon Harried secured the final rebound after an intentional UMBC FT miss with one second left to seal the victory. The second half consisted of six draws and five lead changes. The last was a green FT from Harried with 1:33 left.

(16 pts.) and sank two free throws each in the final 18 seconds and secured the final rebound after an intentional UMBC FT miss with one second left to seal the victory. The second half consisted of six draws and five lead changes. The last was a green FT from Harried with 1:33 left. In Baltimore, UMBC leads 15-7

BU FINISHES THE HOME SCHEDULE WITH BACK-TO-BACK VICTORIES

The Bearcats capped off a 10-4 home record with two wins last week. On Thursday, BU played a sharp five-minute overtime game (4-of-6 FG, 6-of-8 FT) and completed a season sweep of Maine with a 76-74 victory. The win clinched a fourth straight playoff spot for the Bearcats. Two days later, BU led for more than 38 minutes in a comfortable 87-74 victory over fourth-place UNH. That win gave BU a season split with the Wildcats.

ALMOST EVEN SCORING MARGIN GOES WITH .500 TEAM

After 28 games, BU is 14-14 and the scoring margin tells the same story. The Bearcats are averaging 72.4 points and allowing 72.1 points. Although BU and its opponents reach that 72-point mark differently. Opponents make more than 2 three-pointers per game and convert at a much higher rate from the free throw line (72% to 67%). The Bearcats use their rebounding advantage (+5.6) and better conversion inside the arc (53% vs. 47%) of the opponent to reach their scoring mark.

ATTACK IS CLICKING ON THE LAST THREE GAMES

In BU's last three games, the team averaged 81.0 points and was 2-1, with a narrow loss to UMass Lowell being the only setback. Since a 49-point clunker at first-place Vermont on Feb. 3, BU has scored 75.4 points in its last seven games and is 4-3. Even three-point shooting, which has been a weakness for BU this season, has spiked during the recent surge. In the last two games, BU has made 10 and 11 three-pointers after averaging fewer than six all season.

WALSH CALLS AMERICA EAST ROOKIE OF WEEK FOR THE SECOND TIME

Freshmen forward Gavin Walsh earned America East Rookie of the Week honors on Monday after averaging 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in a 2-0 week. He scored a team-high 17 points in the 76-74 OT win over Maine and then narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds in the win over UNH. It was Walsh's second honor, having previously won it on Jan. 2 after posting a season-high 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the win over Marywood.

CHENERY REACHES THE 1,000 POINT POINT

Senior guard and leading scorer Tymu Chenery needed 12 points to reach 1K on Thursday and with his overtime with 1:25 to go, he finished with 13 to cross the 1K mark. The bucket broke a 68-68 tie and gave BU the lead for good. He scored 642 points in three seasons at Quinnipiac and now has 369 points this season with the Bearcats. Chenery ranks 8th in America East in scoring (15.0), 10th in field goal percentage (51%) and fifth in blocks (1.4). He scored in double figures for fourteen games in a row.

TORRENCE IS 3RDINNCAAIN ASSISTANCE

Graduate security guard Symir Torrence now ranks No. 3 in the country in assists (7.5/game), behind Marquette's Tyler Kolek (7.6) and Minnesota's Elijah Hawkins (7.52). In his last four games, Torrence is averaging 9.3 assists. This season he provided eight or more assists eleven times. That average of 7.5 also leads America East by more than two per game. Torrence (172 total assists) is looking to become the first America East player in 18 years (Jay Greene, UMBC, 7.2/game) to average more than 7.0 assists per game. Sam Sessoms holds the BU Division I record for season assist average (4.8 in 2019-2020). Former D3 point guard Chris Ballerini (1995-99) holds the overall program records for season assists (217) and assist average (8.0), both set in 1997-98, BU's final D3 season. Torrence also leads BU in rebounding (5.9, 10th in AE) and has 11 double-digit scoring games. He has two double-doubles, including one at UML last Thursday (12 points, 11 assists). The last time a BU player ranked third in the nation in any statistical category was 7-foot shot blocker Nick Billings '05, who ranked second in blocks (6.5/game) in 2002-03.

HARDENED FOR THREE??

Graduated forward Armon Harried (1,271 career points) has made a living getting to the hoop, but after making just five three-pointers in the first 26 games of the season, he has made three “threes” in consecutive games. Harried went 3-for-4 from behind the arc in the OT win over Maine and he followed that up with 3-for-3 accuracy in the win over UNH.

PETCASH FILLS STATISTICS SHEET WHEN CAREER FALLS DOWN

Graduated forward And Petcash is coming off a season-high 19 points (6-of-8 FG, 4-of-6 3-pt.) in the win over UNH, but the fifth-year player and captain has also contributed up and down the box score all season. He added nine rebounds and a career-high four steals against UNH. In his last two games ever at the Events Center, Petcash averaged 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. He surpassed the 900-point mark for his career (904) and played 121 games as a Bearcat, five short of tying the school record (126, Everson Davis, 2015-19).

BEARCATS STRONG ON GLASS

Binghamton ranks second in the AE and 38th in the nation in rebound margin (+5.1). The Bearcats also rank 24th in the nation in defensive rebounds (27.9/game).