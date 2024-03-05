Sports
Week 22 The opening spell
Greater Hunter Coast Crushers are an in-form team // Andrew McCrae
First ball of Bray's back-to-back big innings brings Crushers Grand Final debut!
The Greater Hunter Coast Crushers have qualified for the Brewer Shield trophy decider in just their second season after beating a powerful UTS North Sydney team away from home.
Crushers superstar Caoimhe Bray continued her incredible finals form, reaching a second century (123 runs from 134 balls) in two weeks as her side ran out 127-run victors.
Greater Hunter Coast will face an informed Manly Warringah outfit after the Waratahs took down top of the table Northern District 11 at Asquith Oval.
Second ball Callaghan adds another page to her increasingly impressive cricket story!
Gordon Womens District Cricket Club will feature in the second division grand final after beating Manly Warringah by 22 runs at Manly Oval on Sunday.
Olivia Callaghan, who has led a NSW metropolitan route to a national championship and achieved a double century in a record-breaking 466-run premier cricket partnershipadded a distinguished century of cricket finals to her growing list of cricketing achievements, recording 104 runs from 120 balls at the top of the Deers rankings.
Gordon will face UTS North Sydney after the Bears defeated defending champions Sydney at Birchgrove Oval.
Third ball Add it to the count!
- Tym Crawford's 63 runs (74 balls) against Blacktown took the Gordon first-class captain to 1,303 runs for the season. It places him at number 10 on the all-time most runs in a season list.
- Randwick Petersham's Angus McTaggart took 5-39 to dismiss UNSW for 163. It made him the first bowler to take 50 wickets this season, taking 51.
Fourth ball Do a little!
Gordon met Blacktown at Joe McAleer Park on Saturday for the first day of their second grade clash.
Blacktown batted first and were all out for 91 inside 43 overs. Nicholas Toohey tore through the Mounties batting unit, finishing with figures of 5-23.
About 25.5 overs later, Gordon was dismissed for 53. Harjit Singh (5-32) and Mandar Mariguddi (4-21) did the damage for the hosts.
Fifth ball This time last year!
Manly Warringah will host St George-Sutherland in the women's third division final in Balgowlah this Saturday.
These two clubs met in the deciding match of the Third Division last year, where the Slayers had seven wicket winners to lift the trophy.
Both sides' captains are coming off great performances in the semi-finals. Manly skipper Sallie Molyneux claimed 3-7, while Slayers captain Stephanie Gillett scored an unbeaten 43* to take 3-11 with the ball.
Sixth ball Persistent Miller reaps the rewards!
Northern Districts Corey Miller (born: 23/11/2002) scored a 99 in fourth grade in 2018/19 (round 4), followed by 114 in third grade (round 7).
In 2019/20 in second grade he scored 100 in round 4 and 156 in round 7.
In 2020/21 in round 2 (03/10/2020) at the age of 17 years and 315 days he scored 262 against Hawkesbury in second grade. Three rounds later he added 125 seconds against Blacktown.
He had started his first-class career the round after his double century, and on Saturday when he was 70efirst-class match, the now 21-year-old finally added a first-class century (119 not out against North Sydney) to his CV.
It was his 67th innings, these figures include 10 T20 matches and innings.
Second over
First ball Hat trick hero!
Bankstown are ranked eighth on the men's fourth grade ladder. Their opponents for the final regular round of the season, Eastern Suburbs, are in fifth place.
Needing a win to have a chance of qualifying for the cricket final, Bankstown's Hassaan Jamil produced a bowling performance, snaring 5-3 to restrict the Dolphins to 109 all out. The Bulldogs were 2/90 at stumps.
Jamil's spell included four wickets in five balls, including what appears to be a hat-trick.
Second ball Sammy-Jo sends Tigers to first year final!
Sammy-Jo Johnson has done a great job straight from his role as State Representative to help Sydney Cricket Club overcome Manly Warringah and progress to the Women's First Grade Grand Final.
Those around Drummoyne Oval were treated to an all-round masterclass, with Johnson scoring 53 and taking three wickets (3-20).
Sammy-Jo Johnson in action for Sydney // PhotographybyJez
Third ball Grant puts Panthers on the hunt!
A dominant win over an unbeaten St George side in the previous round gave ninth-placed Penrith a glimpse of the Belvidere Cup cricket final.
They now find themselves in a promising position against third-placed Manly Warringah in their final regular season round, thanks to an incredible bowling performance from Samuel Grant.
Grant's 7-35 restricted the Waratahs to a first innings total of 105, and Penrith sit at 6/74 with a day's play remaining.
Fourth ball Leaders lead!
Manly Warringah are well on their way to pushing for a title defense in the Second Division after captain Andrew Jamieson tore apart a Penrith batting line-up to grab first-innings points on day one at Howell Oval.
Jamieson's 6-10 held Penrith to a first-innings total of 50, allowing Manly to surpass them by six wickets.
Fifth ball And new!
UTS North Sydney will challenge for the women's second division trophy this weekend after beating defending champions Sydney by 14 runs at Birchgrove Oval on Sunday.
Alex Mavros shone with bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten 39* and achieving figures of 4-22.
This final will be an epic battle between the state's rising stars (see ball two above).
Sixth ball Great timing, bad timing!
Sydney opener Marlon Rodrigo recorded his highest score of the season in his second division final in 2023/24, making 137 from 195 deliveries against Mosman.
It's never a bad time to reach triple figures, but it's an unfortunate round to find form.
|
