Alabama football jersey number updates; No. 0 issued to starter





A tumultuous offseason officially ended Monday. It's a changing era for Alabama football, with new names, schedules and number changes coming to Tuscaloosa. The first spring training is scheduled for this afternoon. More than 25 Crimson Tide roster members will receive new grades. Of the current rotation players, starting weakside linebacker Deontae Lawson will wear number 0. He is the first UA player to do so since the NCAA approved the number in 2020. Washington transfer and projected starting center Parker Brailsford will keep the same number (72) he wore with the Huskies. Former UW receiver Germie Bernard will wear No. 5. Michigan transfer Keon Sabb will wear No. 3, previously issued to Terrion Arnold. Southern California transfer Domani Jackson cornerback will wear Kool-Aid McKinstry's No. 1. Defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, who opted to go by Jeheim instead of Jaheim, traded No. 91 for No. 10 and linebacker Jihaad Campbell will don No. 11 instead of No. 30. Returning defensive lineman Jah-Marian Latham will wearing no. 20 (was no. 93). Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., freshman and Nick Saban's only Alabama legacy, will also wear No. 21, the same one his father wrote 12 years ago. The Alabama Footballs 2024 roster updates include: Safety Peyton Woodyard – No. 7

Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe – #9

Transfer quarterback Austin Mack – No. 10 (also worn by Oatis)

Cornerback Zavier Mincey – No. 12 (also worn by Dylan Lonergan)

Cornerback Zabien Brown – No. 15 (also worn by Ty Simpson)

Safety Red Morgan – No. 16 (also worn by Cade Carruth)

Tight end Caleb Odom – No. 18

Wide Receiver Aeryn Hampton – #21

Running back Daniel Hill – No. 20 (also worn by Latham)

Transfer defensive lineman LT Overton – No. 22 (also worn by Judge Haynes)

Linebacker Sterling Dixon – No. 40

Linebacker Justin Okoronkwo – No. 41 (also worn by J.R. Gardner)

Edge Jayshawn Ross – #43

Transfer offensive tackle Naqul Betrand – No. 65

Offensive lineman Joseph Ionata – No. 69

Offensive lineman William Sanders – #70

Offensive lineman Casey Poe – No. 74

Transfer tight end Josh Cuevas – #80

Defensive lineman Isaia Faga – No. 88

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman – No. 92 Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him [email protected].

