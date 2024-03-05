Blue Raiders in 14th place as play was suspended in the second round





BLUFFTON, SC Middle Tennessee men's golf finished the first day of the Colleton River Collegiate in 14th place after play was suspended due to darkness at the end of the second round. Blue Raider golfers were all one to three holes away from completing 36 holes for the day. MTSU was tied for 10th through one round with three members of the lineup at the same level or better, but it could not build momentum in the second round and fell to 14th at 3-over at the end of play. Kevin Jegers is the Blue Raiders' low man entering day two tied for 19th at 3 under. He birdied two of his fifteen holes in the second round and parried the rest after shooting a 71 (-1) in the first round. The Estonian starts his day on hole 1 on Tuesday. Playing as an individual Luke Perkins is tied for 26th at 2-under. He is 3-under for the second round and has two holes left to play. Markus Varjun was 4-under until a triple bogey on his final hole of the first round. He is tied for 43rd on an even par through 35 holes. Michael Barnard is in shared 58th place after 2-over. He shot a 72 (E) in the first round and has three holes left to finish in the second. Owen Stamper is in shared 68th place after 4-over. Sheldon McKnight is in 81st place at 10-over. By the numbers 9 Perkins leads the Blue Raiders with nine birdies.

28 Jegers' 28 pars are just shy of the individual lead.

15 Stamper and McKnight led the team with 15 birdies each for the tournament. Tournament notes Georgia Southern leads the field at 25 under.

Four players are tied for the individual lead at 8 under.

The second round ends on Tuesday morning and goes directly to the third and final round. Follow the Blue Raiders Follow Middle Tennessee Men's Golf on social media at Facebook /MTMGolfTwitter (@MT_MGolf) and Instagram (@mt_mgolf).

