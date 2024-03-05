Sports
Financially stricken Ireland offers opportunities against cricket inequality
Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker quickly set out for a tight run, making way to both activate fist pumps.
The few Irish fans, dressed in green of course, understandably cheered in the sterile environment of Abu Dhabi's Tolerance Oval – a ground that had never hosted Test cricket before.
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi's main cricket venue with a capacity of 20,000 people, was unable to host the match due to a schools sports championship to illustrate the low-key nature of the match.
But Ireland didn't care about aesthetics at this moment when history was being made. “The monkey does not sit on the back and it is very special to do that,” a giddy Balbirne said later. The six-wicket win was Ireland's first in Test cricket – the five-day format held on a pedestal by traditionalists.
Given Test's high status, this was probably their greatest ever achievement in the sport, despite several famous setbacks at World Cups.
It was only Ireland's eighth test match. They had lost everyone else quite convincingly, as they were granted full membership in 2017 – allowing them to play the format – alongside Afghanistan, who have played just nine matches.
Ireland wants to play more. But as a small cricketing nation, the options are limited. There is much discussion about T20 franchise leagues gobbling up star players around the world and turning the calendar upside down, leaving little space and incentives to play the format.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Although they have a top-flight structure, Ireland have had to shift their focus to the shorter formats in recent years in an attempt to qualify for the World Cups.
“We made the decision strategically and said, 'look, we don't have the money to make this happen',” Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland's high performance director, told me last year. “There were World Cups that we had to participate in. And that had to be the priority and it was the right decision.”
There are fears that Test cricket will be played by only a handful of financially stable countries, such as powerhouses India, England and Australia, armed with billion-dollar domestic broadcast deals. The West Indies' recent remarkable victory over Australia, just before Ireland's historic performance, has rekindled nostalgia about Test cricket (perhaps only fleetingly), but the reality is grim.
Test matches are expensive to organize and are also becoming less popular in parts of the world. Countries like Ireland receive only the smallest share of broadcast revenue from the sport's governing body, while mighty India receives almost 40 percent or about $230 million a year.
Instructively, only one of their Tests – their debut against Pakistan in 2018 – has been played domestically, costing them around a million euros.
“With the budget we have it's much easier to play away,” former Cricket Ireland chief Ross McCollum once told me. “Our annual turnover is around 10-12 million, so organizing Tests is a significant part of that.”
Teams like Ireland and West Indies are not meant to succeed given the inequality in the system. Test cricket is seemingly at a crucial juncture, with even the sport's powerful nations worried about its future after years of neglect.
Australia, who have never played Ireland before, are reportedly set to raise the issue of Test cricket in the upcoming round of meetings between administrators.
As I have reported before, the future of cricket has been a topic of discussion at these quarterly meetings in the past, but usually supported by smaller countries such as Ireland. There is some hope that Australia can use its power to convince India to seek a charitable initiative, but that seems unlikely.
It means Ireland needs to enjoy moments like Abu Dhabi even more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2024/03/04/financially-stricken-ireland-buck-odds-against-crickets-inequalities/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Financially stricken Ireland offers opportunities against cricket inequality
- Kate Moss Fashion Week lookalike makes fans do a double take | Parade
- Dune: Part 2 Actor Heartbroken Over Being Cut From Sequel – Comic Book Movies & Superhero Movie News
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- The Supreme Court's Confusing Ruling on the Trump Ballot Case
- The entertainment industry must better protect underage creators
- Blue Raiders in 14th place as play was suspended in the second round
- Election Commission of Pakistan denies reserved seats to Imran Khan's PTI-backed coalition
- Her hair was luscious: Elle Macpherson returns to the catwalk at Melbourne Fashion Festival | Australian fashion
- Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Padma Vibhushan recipient Vyjayanthimala with folded hands
- Bad sign: Legal experts question US Supreme Court's primary ruling on Trump | Donald Trump News
- 'Dune 2' Actor Heartbroken To Be Cut From Movie In Deleted Scenes