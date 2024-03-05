Financially stricken Ireland offers opportunities against cricket inequality

Ireland recorded a memorable Test victory (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker quickly set out for a tight run, making way to both activate fist pumps.

The few Irish fans, dressed in green of course, understandably cheered in the sterile environment of Abu Dhabi's Tolerance Oval – a ground that had never hosted Test cricket before.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi's main cricket venue with a capacity of 20,000 people, was unable to host the match due to a schools sports championship to illustrate the low-key nature of the match.

But Ireland didn't care about aesthetics at this moment when history was being made. “The monkey does not sit on the back and it is very special to do that,” a giddy Balbirne said later. The six-wicket win was Ireland's first in Test cricket – the five-day format held on a pedestal by traditionalists.

Given Test's high status, this was probably their greatest ever achievement in the sport, despite several famous setbacks at World Cups.

It was only Ireland's eighth test match. They had lost everyone else quite convincingly, as they were granted full membership in 2017 – allowing them to play the format – alongside Afghanistan, who have played just nine matches.

Ireland wants to play more. But as a small cricketing nation, the options are limited. There is much discussion about T20 franchise leagues gobbling up star players around the world and turning the calendar upside down, leaving little space and incentives to play the format.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Although they have a top-flight structure, Ireland have had to shift their focus to the shorter formats in recent years in an attempt to qualify for the World Cups.

Ireland shocked England in the 2022 T20 World Cup (Photo by Daniel Pockett-ICC/ICC via Getty … [+] Pictures) ICC via Getty Images

“We made the decision strategically and said, 'look, we don't have the money to make this happen',” Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland's high performance director, told me last year. “There were World Cups that we had to participate in. And that had to be the priority and it was the right decision.”

There are fears that Test cricket will be played by only a handful of financially stable countries, such as powerhouses India, England and Australia, armed with billion-dollar domestic broadcast deals. The West Indies' recent remarkable victory over Australia, just before Ireland's historic performance, has rekindled nostalgia about Test cricket (perhaps only fleetingly), but the reality is grim.

Test matches are expensive to organize and are also becoming less popular in parts of the world. Countries like Ireland receive only the smallest share of broadcast revenue from the sport's governing body, while mighty India receives almost 40 percent or about $230 million a year.

Instructively, only one of their Tests – their debut against Pakistan in 2018 – has been played domestically, costing them around a million euros.

“With the budget we have it's much easier to play away,” former Cricket Ireland chief Ross McCollum once told me. “Our annual turnover is around 10-12 million, so organizing Tests is a significant part of that.”

Test matches are rare for Ireland (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Teams like Ireland and West Indies are not meant to succeed given the inequality in the system. Test cricket is seemingly at a crucial juncture, with even the sport's powerful nations worried about its future after years of neglect.

Australia, who have never played Ireland before, are reportedly set to raise the issue of Test cricket in the upcoming round of meetings between administrators.

As I have reported before, the future of cricket has been a topic of discussion at these quarterly meetings in the past, but usually supported by smaller countries such as Ireland. There is some hope that Australia can use its power to convince India to seek a charitable initiative, but that seems unlikely.

It means Ireland needs to enjoy moments like Abu Dhabi even more.