Women's Tennis Falls Trine (Ind.) in Spring Break Opener





ORLANDO, FL – The Baldwin Wallace women's team opened its spring break trip in the Sunshine State when it fell in a non-conference match to Trine (Ind.) University by a final score of 6-3 at the Fort Gatlin Tennis Center. BW (1-3) won three singles matches. Trine (5-2) won three doubles matches and three singles matches. Double Senior All-Ohio Athletic Conference and Academic All-OAC Gabriela Heideman (Doylestown/Wadsworth) and senior Academic All-OAC Kierstyn Yates (Grafton/Midview) lost in first doubles to Elina Locane and Alexis Maloney by a score of 8-5

(Doylestown/Wadsworth) and senior Academic All-OAC (Grafton/Midview) lost in first doubles to Elina Locane and Alexis Maloney by a score of 8-5 Junior Academic All-OAC Emma Trost (Norwalk) and freshmen Collen Anderson (Ashtabula/St. John) fell at second doubles to Emilee Bassett and Haley Straub by a score of 8-2

(Norwalk) and freshmen (Ashtabula/St. John) fell at second doubles to Emilee Bassett and Haley Straub by a score of 8-2 Freshman Olivia Koutouras (Avon Lake) and Aniya Qualls (Elyria/Midview) fell at third doubles to Kennedy Outwater and Lizzie Welker by a score of 8-3 Singles Heideman defeated Locane at first singles by scores of 6-2 and 6-1

defeated Locane at first singles by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 Yates fell to Bassett at second singles by scores of 6-3 and 6-1

fell to Bassett at second singles by scores of 6-3 and 6-1 Anderson defeated Maloney at third singles by scores of 2-6, 6-4 and 10-3

defeated Maloney at third singles by scores of 2-6, 6-4 and 10-3 Koutouras fell to Straub on the fourth single with scores of 6-4, 4-6 and 10-7

fell to Straub on the fourth single with scores of 6-4, 4-6 and 10-7 Proud fell to Outwater at fifth singles by scores of 7-5, 5-7 and 10-5

fell to Outwater at fifth singles by scores of 7-5, 5-7 and 10-5 Freshman Gillian Brown (Brunswick) defeated Lillian Trinh on sixth single with scores of 6-3, 6-7 and 6-8 in the tiebreak and 18-16 The Yellow Jackets return to action Tuesday, March 5 as they continue their spring break with a non-conference game against Adrian (Mich.) University at Sanlando Park at noon.

