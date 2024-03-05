Sports
The SD Hockey Association Hall of Fame will induct twelve new members in 2024
Adam Sullivan of Watertown and Abby (Taffe) Trettin of Aberdeen are two of 12 people who will be inducted into the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Hall of Fame next month.
Sullivan, a longtime coach, referee and leader in the Watertown Hockey Association, will be inducted as coaches along with Rob Kittay of Pierre during an induction party scheduled for Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m., at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
Trettin will be inducted as a former player, along with Cash Anderson and Cody Bishop of Pierre and Jacolby Anderson, Robb McClemans and Jesse Rounds of Brookings.
Other nominees include Jim Becker of SIoux Falls, Dave Nelson of Pierre and Dave Spencer of Yankton in the construction category and officially Doug Sorensen of Brookings.
Tickets for the induction ceremony and banquet are available for $60, reserved tables for eight are available for $480 and event sponsorship tables are available for $800. For more information about the new Hall of Fame members or to purchase tickets, visit www.sdaha.org.
Adam Sullivan
Sullivan played hockey in his hometown of Crookston (Minn.) and later earned a minor degree in athletic coaching at Minnesota Duluth. He coached in the Duluth Hockey Association from 1992 to 1995 before moving to Watertown and coaching in the WHA from 1995 to 2021.
He coached the Lakers' varsity boys hockey teams for 15 years and led Watertown to SDAHA state titles in 1996 and 2007, earning State Coach of the Year honors. He also coached the Watertown Bantam and Mite teams for 11 years and Solar Bear Hockey for five years, as well as filling in for Team South Dakota.
Sullivan served on the WHA coaching committee for 10 years and on the design committee for the new Prairie Lakes Ice Arena for 10 years. He is currently vice president of the WHA. Sullivan also served as the South Dakota Development Camp Evaluator for two years, the WHA Initiation Hockey on Ice director for three years and the Try Hockey for Free co-chair for three years.
In addition, he was the creator and director of the Watertown Laker Golf Tournament for ten years and director of the Watertown Terry Redlin Concert Fundraiser for eight years.
Sullivan has also been a certified hockey referee since 2009 and is currently a level 3 referee. He was selected to referee the SDAHA Varsity Girls State Tournament. He was a referee coordinator for the WHA for five years and a referee mentor for the WHA for fourteen years.
Abby (Taffe) Thirty
The 2010 Aberdeen Central High School graduate enjoyed a stellar prep career with the Aberdeen Cougars varsity girls hockey team, recording 673 goals and 289 assists.
She later continued her hockey career at Concordia-Moorhead. The 6-foot-4 Taffe played in 105 games for the Cobbers and finished her college career in 2014 with 85 points (42 goals and 43 assists). She currently ranks sixth in program history in points and goals and seventh in assists.
Trettin is now an optometrist in Hutchinson, Minnesota.
More about the SDAHA Hall of Fame
The South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Hall of Fame (HOF) was established in 2022 to establish a memorial to those who developed the sport of hockey in South Dakota.
The SDAHA Hall of Fame exists to honor and commemorate individuals who have brought special distinction to the game of hockey and those who have made outstanding contributions to the development and advancement of hockey anywhere in the state of South Dakota, and also to collect, research, preserve, exhibit and promote artifacts, images and other historical materials related to the game at all levels.
The Hall of Fame will consist of members from four different influential groups within the sport of hockey. This includes players, coaches, officials and builders (executives).
The hall's inaugural class was inducted in 2023.
Follow Watertown Public Opinion sportscaster Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
