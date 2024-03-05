India makes table tennis history and qualifies for the Olympics
India makes table tennis history and qualifies for the Olympics
Recommended for Preparatory figures
Get ready to cheer, the Indian table tennis teams have achieved something incredible: they are going to the Olympic Games in Paris! This historic achievement marks the first time ever that India will participate in the team table tennis event at the Olympic Games.
The road to Paris was not easy, but the Indian teams strategically climbed the world rankings. Remember that nail-biter of a match in Busan where India faced Kazakhstan? That win was crucial! As Sathiyan, one of the star players, put it: “Beating Kazakhstan in the pre-quarterfinals… was crucial.”
Even external factors played a role, such as Hong Kong's surprising loss to Austria. It all made sense!
The excitement is palpable! “It is a very big achievement,” said Kamlesh Mehta, secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). The TTFI is the governing body for table tennis in India, and Mehta plays a key role in overseeing the sport's development and managing the national teams.
This sentiment is echoed by players like Harmeet Desai, who dreams of his first Olympic experience.
Now the big question: who will get those coveted singles spots? The TTFI say they have some time to decide, and veteran star Sharath Kamal will be keeping a close eye on his rankings to see if he gets another shot at singles glory.
This is huge! It's not just about who makes the team, it's a triumph for Indian table tennis. Imagine the pride of competing as a team on the biggest stage in the world!
I hope they can pull off a big upset and reach the Olympic quarter-finals, that would be something!
Witness the Evolution of Table Tennis: (1930-2019) Courtesy of Table Tennis Central on YouTube!
Curious Times is a leading newspaper and website for children. We publish daily global news tailored to your learning levels (also according toNEP 2020):Basic, Preparatory (Primary), Middle and Senior.So check the Newstab for this. We bring you children's favorite Curious Times Weekly newspaper every weekend with top news, feature stories and children's features. Check out the daily Jokes Poke, Tongue Twisters, Word of the Day and Quote of the Day, kids always need it.
ME My ExpressionsatCurious Times is your place to get your work published and build your high-quality digital footprint. And it's a good way to share your talent and skills with your friends, family, school, teachers and the world.So if you go to higher education institutions, your published content will show your strength.
Events, quizzes and competitions allow students from more than 5,000 schools worldwide to participate in the themes of the 21st century.Here sSchools and students win certificates, awards and recognition through these global events.
Register for your school for FREE!
Communicate with us:WhatsApp,Instagram,Facebook,YouTube,TweetAndLinkedIn.
0 (Log in to give a Curious Clap to your friend.)
To post your comment Log in/sign up
|
Sources
2/ https://curioustimes.in/news/india-makes-table-tennis-history-qualifies-for-olympics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]