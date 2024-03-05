Cricket fans were divided after Pat Cummins was caught in 'abusive' captaincy development





Cricket Fans have questioned the Sunrisers Hyderabad after the Indian Premier League franchise announced Pat Cummins as the new captain for the 2024 season. The Sunrisers sent cricket fans into a meltdown when they confirmed this Cummins would be the most expensive player once purchased at auction for $3.7 million. However, just moments later at the auction, fellow Australian teammate Mitchell Starc broke Cummins' price tag. Regardless, Cummins will join the Sunrisers after a stellar 2023 season. Sunrisers Hyderabad fans are divided after Pat Cummins (pictured) was announced as the new franchise captain for the 2024 season. (Getty images) Cummins was captain Australia to India's One Day World Cup title last year, which followed a World Test Championship trophy. And even though he is the superstar of the Sunrisers team and expected to be the fourth captain in four years for the struggling franchise, it still didn't sit well with some fans. Last year, the franchise finished last under the leadership of South African T20 captain Aiden Markram. He captained South Africa in 20 international matches and despite the finish, he was popular among Indian fans. Unfortunately for him, Cummins has stepped in and taken over the role after winning the World Cup last year. Although Cummins has played in 52 international T20 matches, he has never captained the Australian team. Markram has captained 47 T20 matches and has an excellent track record at home with his home team. Cummins has also struggled with the white ball during his time playing in the Indian Premier League. Across 42 matches in India, Cummins has taken 45 wickets at an economy of 8.54. Though modest, in his last two seasons for the Kolkata Knight Riders he conceded an average of 9.62 per match while taking 16 wickets in 12 matches. Pat Cummins (pictured) recently played the T20 series against New Zealand. (MICHAEL BRADLEY via Getty Images) Sunrisers fans were divided over Pat Cummins' captaincy There is little doubt that Cummins has proven himself as a brilliant captain of the Australian team in recent years. He is also arguably the best fast bowler in the world. However, Sunrisers fans have endured a lot of instability over the past four years. The team also saw David Warner fired as captain in 2021. The story continues Their 2024 international recruitment, including Cummins, Travis Head, Markram, Marco Jansen and others, will certainly improve the Sunrisers from last year's finish. But many felt it was 'insulting' to Markram that the franchise stripped him of the captaincy after Cummins joined the club. PAT CUMMINS APPOINTED AS SRH CAPTAIN FOR IPL 2024 Must feel for Markram – Won SRH franchise 2 titles as captain in SA20

May not play in 11 – Cummins, Head, Marco Jansen, Hasaranga/Philips pic.twitter.com/ctwDnViPBf ICT fan (@Delphy06) March 4, 2024 SRH has always been at the forefront of attacking good players That's why everyone calls Srh chokers Feeling sad for Aiden markram Depressed life (@ThiUserNotalive) March 4, 2024 Markram will feel deeply affected.

But the pressure of expectations will be tough on Cummins, too. This is a franchise that changes skippers every season and he has just been picked for 20 Cr. Sudharshan R (@rsudharshan95) March 4, 2024 Such a bad decision (hopefully I've been proven wrong), but Markram is a more proven player in T20 competitions compared to Cummins. Now with this decision, Markram may also lose his place in playing XI and this may impact the dressing room. from Warner and KW.. CS Jigar Shah (@FCSJigarShah) March 4, 2024 Aussie cricket great asking price tag on Pat Cummins Cummins was briefly the most expensive player in the tournament's history, until that record was quickly blown out of the water when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a whopping $4.42 million for Starc. Although Australian cricket legend Jason Gillespie was convinced Starc could be worth the record-breaking figure, claiming Cummins was very expensive. RELATED: “Pat is clearly a quality bowler and a quality leader, we've seen that… I just don't think T20 is his best format,” Gillespie told SEN Radio last year. “I think personally he is a Test bowler. I think Test cricket is his absolute bread and butter. “He is a good T20 bowler, make no mistake, but those are huge overs for me.” Cummins' stats in the IPL perhaps back up Gillespie's concerns, with the Australian captain taking just seven wickets in five matches for Kolkata in his final season in the competition in 2022 – after skipping this year's edition of the tournament. Subscribe to our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week. Yahoo Australia

